Innocent Strawberry Pineapple & Apples Smoothie 750Ml

Product Description
- This innocent smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, pure juices and sweet potato extract.
- 10% of our profits go to charity
- innocentfoundation.org
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. PS Eat your greens.
- Strawberries that Drink Less
- A strawberry likes three things in life - sun, water and telling people it's a berry when it isn't. In Spain, where we grow our strawberries, sun is easy to get hold of but water is a bit trickier. So we've been working with our farmers to use as little water as possible. In 2019, we managed to save 500 million litres and are aiming to beat that this year. Next job, telling the world that strawberries are liars.
- A source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Certified B® Corporation - Being a B Corp means we believe in using business as a force for good. Head to innocentdrinks.co.uk/bcorp
- Rainforest Alliance Certified - Bananas
- 100% recyclable bottle & cap
- This bottle is made from 50% recycled plastic and 15% plant material. Please pop the cap on and recycle (be sure to drink it first).
- Cap On - Recycle
- ® = Responsible
- The Naturally Good Smoothie
- Packed with Natural Goodness
- Responsibly sourced ingredients
- Pasteurised
- A source of vitamin C & fibre
- Never added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit and vegetables
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
- Never added sugar
Information
Ingredients
3 1/2 Pressed Apples (55%), 1 1/2 Mashed Bananas**, 6 Crushed Strawberries (8.8%), 1/5 of a Pressed Pineapple (7.5%), 3/4 of a Pressed White Carrot, 1 Crushed Passion Fruit, A squeeze of Orange, A splash of pressed Beetroot and a dash of Sweet Potato Extract
Storage
Keep refrigerated (0-8°C). For best before date, see neck. Once opened, drink within 4 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening, not after.
Number of uses
There are 5x 150ml servings per bottle.
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
Return to
- Fancy a chat?
- Pop by:
- Or
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- Say hi: hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|222kJ (52kcal)
|334kJ (79kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|18g
|(of which sugars)
|11g
|16g
|Fibre
|1g
|1.5g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|11mg (14%*)
|16mg (20%*)
|Manganese
|0.19mg (9.4%*)
|0.28mg (14%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml
|-
|-
|There are 5x 150ml serving per bottle
|-
|-
