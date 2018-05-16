Tesco Chilli Con Carne 300G

- Energy1433kJ 342kcal17%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 478kJ / 114kcal
Product Description
- Minced beef and red kidney beans in a mild spicy tomato sauce with brown rice.
- Our Casserole pots are slow cooked in batches using store cupboard ingredients for that comforting homemade flavour.
- Classic Kitchen Minced beef and kidney beans in a mild warming sauce with rice.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Beef Mince (20%), Tomato, Brown Rice, Onion, Red Kidney Beans (4%), Red Pepper, Black Eyed Beans, Tomato Pur??e, Cornflour, Black Turtle Beans, Garlic Pur??e, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Chicory Root Extract, Ground Cumin, Yeast Extract, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Beef Extract, Tomato Powder, Sunflower Oil.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and peel back film lid.
800W/900W 2 mins 30 secs/2 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (300g)
|Energy
|478kJ / 114kcal
|1433kJ / 342kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|14.7g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.6g
|31.8g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|7.2g
|Protein
|5.7g
|17.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
