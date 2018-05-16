We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Apple Pie Flavoured Porridge 70G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Apple Pie Flavoured Porridge 70G
£ 1.00
£1.43/100g
Each pot
  • Energy1242kJ 295kcal
    15%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars14.7g
    16%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 540kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Instant porridge oats with barley, dried apple and cinnamon.
  • Nice as pie Plant based porridge with sweet apple and warming cinnamon
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 

Oat Flakes (51%), Sugar, Barley Flakes, Soya Protein, Coconut Extract, Dried Apple (6%) [Apple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Maltodextrin, Ground Cinnamon, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Preparation and Usage

  • Peel back the lid. Add boiling water to the fill line (approx. 160ml) and stir well. Leave to stand for 3 minutes, stir again and enjoy.

     

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (230g)
Energy540kJ / 128kcal1242kJ / 295kcal
Fat3.0g6.9g
Saturates2.1g4.8g
Carbohydrate19.1g43.9g
Sugars6.4g14.7g
Fibre2.4g5.5g
Protein5.0g11.5g
Salt0.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 160ml of water.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here