We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Rolo Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 128G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Rolo Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 128G
£ 1.00
£0.78/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate egg containing Rolo® chocolates (milk chocolates with a soft toffee centre (45%)). Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum and vegetable fat in addition to cocoa butter.
  • Learn more: http://www.nestle.co.uk/brands
  • Become a fan of Nestlé on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rolo
  • Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Cocoa Plan
  • ROLO is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
  • Smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 tubes of Rolo chocolates - delicious milk chocolate cups with a soft toffee centre
  • ROLO® Large egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 tubes of Rolo chocolates- delicious milk chocolate cups with a soft toffee centre. The ROLO® sweet is a simply delicious combination of sweet, buttery, smooth, soft golden toffee encased in a milk chocolate cup.
  • ROLO® was developed in England by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1937 in its iconic tube. It was initially produced at the Mackintosh factory in Norwich, in 1994 production was transferred to Nestle's Fawdon factory in Newcastle, UK, where they still continue to be made to this day in their billions!
  • ROLO® is most famously recalled for its strapline "Do you love anyone enough to give them your last ROLO®?" which has been used in the UK since 1980.
  • In the UK market consumers can enjoy ROLO® in 52g tube, 126g sharing bag and 280g minis packs, all of which can be found in retailers all year around.
  • ROLO® does not contain any artificial colours, flavour or preservatives.
  • If you like this why not try our selection of Large Eggs?
  • Carton - Recycle
  • Foil - Recycle
  • Munch it, Scrunch it
  • - scrunch your foil wrappers into a fist sized ball with kitchen foil to recycle.
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. Nutritional Compass®
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 128G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Gluten.

Storage

Best Before End: See base of packStore cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • Per 1/6 Egg = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services
  • Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs.
  • This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • Nestlé Consumer Services,
  • PO Box No 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • England.

Net Contents

128g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 1/6 eggReference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2174kJ501kJ8400kJ
Fat 27.2g6.3g70g9%
of which saturates 16.1g3.7g20g19%
Carbohydrate 63.1g14.5g260g6%
of which sugars 60.6g14.0g90g16%
Fibre 1.2g0.3g
Protein 4.8g1.1g50g2%
Salt 0.22g0.05g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal).----
Contains 6 servings. Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.----

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yummy taste

5 stars

A perfect size, not too big, not too small. Yummy chocs as well

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here