Rolo Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 128G

Yummy taste
A perfect size, not too big, not too small. Yummy chocs as well
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring
Best Before End: See base of packStore cool and dry
Contains 6 servings.
128g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 1/6 egg
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2174kJ
|501kJ
|8400kJ
|Fat
|27.2g
|6.3g
|70g
|9%
|of which saturates
|16.1g
|3.7g
|20g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|63.1g
|14.5g
|260g
|6%
|of which sugars
|60.6g
|14.0g
|90g
|16%
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|4.8g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.05g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal).
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
