Knorr Tomato & Garlic Seasoning 35G

4.7(62)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Tomato & Garlic Seasoning 35G
Product Description

  • Tomato and Garlic Seasoning
  • Bring a taste of the Mediterranean to the comfort of your home with Knorr Tomato & Garlic Seasoning Blend. Joining the Knorr Veggie Cook’s Essentials range with all the flavour. Without added salt, it’s the fastest, easiest way to transform a dish from good to spectacular. Knorr Tomato & Garlic Seasoning is suitable for vegans and packed with 100% natural ingredients – a carefully selected blend of vegetables, herbs and spices including sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, parsley and basil – without added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives. Use Knorr Tomato & Garlic Vegan Seasoning Blend to create a delicious, plant-based dish. It’s ideal for a pasta-based meal, roasted vegetables, vegetable stew, delicious sauce, tasty soup or any other exciting dish you want to try. Comes with a dual opening cap: to use, just open the top lid for a light sprinkling or pop the inner lid open to pour freely. You can find a great selection of recipes from Knorr and discover our other quality, no added salt seasoning blends such as Rosemary & Onion or Mushroom & Italian Herbs on our website – don’t hesitate to take a look. At Knorr, we believe that spices can make all the difference in turning a dish from bland and boring to deliciously mouthwatering, and make you feel comforted with reminiscent aromas. We also believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Add Knorr Tomato & Garlic Seasoning Blend to your plant-based meals for a boost of flavour without added salt
  • Made with carefully selected herbs and spices ideal for tomato-based pasta sauces, roasted vegetables, soups, stews, and more
  • Our seasoning blend contains 100% natural ingredients such as tangy tomatoes, garlic, parsley and basil
  • Knorr Tomato & Garlic Seasoning Blend is vegan, contains no added salt or MSG, and no artificial colours or preservatives
  • Knorr seasoning blends transform your dishes in no time flat – just open the top lid for a light sprinkling or pop the inner lid open to pour freely
  • Adding Knorr seasoning blend is an easy way to make a vegetable-based dish stand out
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (77%), garlic (19%), parsley, basil, sunflower seed oil

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

For best before, see cap

Produce of

Poland

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Unprepared
Energy (kJ)1270 kJ
Energy (kcal)304 kcal
Fat (g)3.7 g
of which saturates (g)0.6 g
Carbohydrate (g)44 g
of which sugars (g)40 g
Fibre (g)16 g
Protein (g)15 g
Salt (g)0.11 g

62 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tastes Great

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Adds that added hint of tomato and garlic which is great when cooking pasta dishes. Seasoned in the pasta really gave the dish that added boom of flavour. Also fantastic seasoned over meat, especially for a bbq.

Great spice

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Really enjoyed this, great taste, enjoyed this with my dinner. I used it in a pasta dish and it has an amazing taste. I wasn't expecting it to be as good so was quite a pleasant surprise . Definately recommend.

Lovely depth of flavour

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I used this for the first time the other day in the Tuscan White Bean and Kale Soup recipe that came with in my Degusta box, and I loved it. It brought a good depth of flavour to the soup and I can already see how I can use it in a variety of dishes, stews and soups mainly, to give an added and very easy twist of flavour.

Amazing taste

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I had one in my degusta box and it was amazing used that for different meat and omelette and its added loads of flavour to the food. Ideal for bbq. We use loads of garlic in our cooking and I am massive tomato fan and combination of this flavours is just amazing. However one minus is the lid on the product we add loads seasoning to us food and the holes on the lid are little small and its hard to get seasoning out

Great addition to Pasta dishes!!

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I tried this last week in my Pasta dish and really gave my dish an extra flavour. I love the taste it gives my dishes. Great item to have in the cupboard. I would highly recommend buying. Great find!!

Fantastic for wedges

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

The whole family loved this seasoning on homemade wedges. Will definitely buy again when I see it in store. The option for sprinkle or pour is also an added bonus so that you can get the amount of seasoning right for your dish.

Great taste

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Loved adding this seasoning to vamp up vegetables tasting better, also good on my pizza and anything with cheese. I just love the Mediterranean flavour on majority of my meals whether that is on pizzas or vamping up bland food.

Very tasty

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Came in degusto box will buy again very tasty and easy to use flavours are great. Package easy to open. Perfect would def recommend and will but this product again when I go shopping next time at the supermarket

So amazing taste

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

It so amazing taste of new product tomato and garlic make dinner for us from degustbox send to us find new food and will buy more different of flavour the powder. Something idea for cooking mixed with meat or bbq etc

