Knorr Tomato & Garlic Seasoning 35G

Tastes Great
Review from Unilever UK
Adds that added hint of tomato and garlic which is great when cooking pasta dishes. Seasoned in the pasta really gave the dish that added boom of flavour. Also fantastic seasoned over meat, especially for a bbq.
Great spice
Review from Unilever UK
Really enjoyed this, great taste, enjoyed this with my dinner. I used it in a pasta dish and it has an amazing taste. I wasn't expecting it to be as good so was quite a pleasant surprise . Definately recommend.
Lovely depth of flavour
Review from Unilever UK
I used this for the first time the other day in the Tuscan White Bean and Kale Soup recipe that came with in my Degusta box, and I loved it. It brought a good depth of flavour to the soup and I can already see how I can use it in a variety of dishes, stews and soups mainly, to give an added and very easy twist of flavour.
Amazing taste
Review from Unilever UK
I had one in my degusta box and it was amazing used that for different meat and omelette and its added loads of flavour to the food. Ideal for bbq. We use loads of garlic in our cooking and I am massive tomato fan and combination of this flavours is just amazing. However one minus is the lid on the product we add loads seasoning to us food and the holes on the lid are little small and its hard to get seasoning out
Great addition to Pasta dishes!!
Review from Unilever UK
I tried this last week in my Pasta dish and really gave my dish an extra flavour. I love the taste it gives my dishes. Great item to have in the cupboard. I would highly recommend buying. Great find!!
Fantastic for wedges
Review from Unilever UK
The whole family loved this seasoning on homemade wedges. Will definitely buy again when I see it in store. The option for sprinkle or pour is also an added bonus so that you can get the amount of seasoning right for your dish.
Great taste
Review from Unilever UK
Loved adding this seasoning to vamp up vegetables tasting better, also good on my pizza and anything with cheese. I just love the Mediterranean flavour on majority of my meals whether that is on pizzas or vamping up bland food.
Very tasty
Review from Unilever UK
Came in degusto box will buy again very tasty and easy to use flavours are great. Package easy to open. Perfect would def recommend and will but this product again when I go shopping next time at the supermarket
So amazing taste
Review from Unilever UK
It so amazing taste of new product tomato and garlic make dinner for us from degustbox send to us find new food and will buy more different of flavour the powder. Something idea for cooking mixed with meat or bbq etc