Phd Nutrition Smart Protein Chocolate Brownie 510G

£18.00

£3.53/100g

High Protein Powder with Sweetener.
What Makes it SmartSmart Protein™ is a deliciously versatile protein powder that can be used in many formats. You can bake with it, include it in indulgent, home-made desserts, whip it into a tasty macro friendly mousse or simply drink itSmart Protein™ not only surpasses all taste expectations but also packs 18g protein and is exceptionally low in sugar containing less than 1 gram per 30g serving.Containing 114 calories this is the perfect macro friendly option to incorporate into delicious home-made recipes.1Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
18g Protein0.6g SugarPerfect for Mousse, Recipes, Shake
Pack size: 510G
Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass

Ingredients

Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Milk Protein Concentrate, Whole Grain Oat Flour (Gluten), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cacao, Flavourings, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

May also contain Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

17 Servings

Net Contents

510g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake MeTo mix a high protein shake to be used between meals, add 200ml of water into a shaker cup or blender, add 1 serving (30g) of Smart Protein™ and shake for 10 seconds.Make Me into a Mousse1. Add 1 serving (30g scoop) into your favourite bowl, mug or cup.2. Pour 80ml of milk, water or almond milk into the bowl, mug or cup.3. Stir the mix together for 30 seconds to create an instant mousse.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

