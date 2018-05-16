We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cottage Pie With Root Vegetable Mash 300G

Tesco Cottage Pie With Root Vegetable Mash 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
Each pack
  • Energy960kJ 229kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 320kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef and vegetables in a rich gravy topped with a root vegetable mash.
  • Our casserole pots are slow cooked in batches using store cupboard ingredients for that comforting homemade flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Minced Beef in a rich gravy with a root vegetable mash topping
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Root Vegetable Mash (40%) [Water, Dried Potato, Carrot, Butternut Squash, Swede, Double Cream (Milk), Salt, Parsley], Water, Mushroom, Beef Mince (8%), Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Peas, Tomato Pur??e, Cornflour, Garlic Pur??e, Rapeseed Oil, Chicory Root Extract, Flavourings, Salt, Soya Bean, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Carrot Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and peel back film lid.
800W 3 mins 30 secs/ 900W 3 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (300g)
Energy320kJ / 76kcal960kJ / 229kcal
Fat3.2g9.6g
Saturates1.2g3.6g
Carbohydrate8.4g25.2g
Sugars2.0g6.0g
Fibre1.4g4.2g
Protein2.8g8.4g
Salt0.5g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

