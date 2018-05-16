Wicked Kitchen Very Berry Porridge 70G

- Energy1242kJ 295kcal15%
Product Description
- Instant porridge oats with barley and dried strawberries, raspberries and blackcurrants.
- Berry good Plant based porridge with sweet strawberries, raspberries and blackcurrants
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Oat Flakes (57%), Sugar, Barley Flakes, Soya Protein, Coconut Extract, Dried Berries (5%) [Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackcurrant], Maltodextrin, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain wheat.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Preparation and Usage
Peel back the lid. Add boiling water to the fill line (approx. 160ml) and stir well. Leave to stand for 3 minutes, stir again and enjoy.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Net Contents
70g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pot (230g)
|Energy
|540kJ / 128kcal
|1242kJ / 295kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|19.0g
|43.7g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|11.7g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|6.0g
|Protein
|5.0g
|11.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions, with 160ml of water.
|-
|-
