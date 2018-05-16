Tesco Free From 2 Cheese Twists

- Energy1158kJ 278kcal14%
- Fat18.1g26%
- Saturates10.5g53%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1782kJ / 428kcal
Product Description
- 2 Gluten free savoury pastries with mature Cheddar cheese.
- Twisted light and flaky pastry layered with mature Cheddar cheese. Serve warm from the oven. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Maize Starch, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (22%), Water, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Pea Flour, Vegetable Fibres [Potato, Pea, Rice, Psyllium Husk, Bamboo, Flax Seed], Concentrated Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Dextrose, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Buckwheat Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Fermented Brown Rice Flour, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Potato Dextrin, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC / Fan 170ºC / Gas 5 4-5 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One twist (65g)
|Energy
|1782kJ / 428kcal
|1158kJ / 278kcal
|Fat
|27.8g
|18.1g
|Saturates
|16.1g
|10.5g
|Carbohydrate
|35.3g
|22.9g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|2.8g
|Protein
|7.0g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021