Inch's Medium Apple Cider 500Ml

Literally go get anything else
Probably one of the worst ciders I have had; very similar to Somersby. Tastes like mildly alcoholic apple squash rammed with sweetners, not worth a penny.
Apple juice...
Tastes just like a Granny Smith apple, if anyone can remember them, with a bit of sweetness to it. In the can is ok but I would pay a bit more for the bottled version which is a bit better. Medium like it says, not enough to drop a star but I wish it was slightly more on the dry side, purely personal taste. .
Excellent cider
Exceptional Cider, the right amount of sweetness. You could easily pass this off as apple juice! It's now become My new favourite tipple