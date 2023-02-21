We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Inch's Medium Apple Cider 500Ml

3.7(3)Write a review
Inch's Medium Apple Cider 500Ml
£2.30
£4.60/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider.
  • Inch's cider is made with 100% British apples. Every drop is crafted to be perfectly balanced between sweet and dry for great tasting refreshment. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, with apples grown and harvested within 40 miles of our mill. Our apple waste is even turned into green energy! For a better cider, we go the extra Inch's.
  • We've cut our emissions when making our beers and ciders by 68% since 2008
  • Inch's is passionate about making the best tasting cider that is perfectly balanced for great tasting refreshment. We're committed to finding new ways of doing things; be that through improving our recipes, changing how we make our ciders or our passion for improving sustainability. No matter how small, every change for the better matters.
  • Inch's is made with 100% British apples. A lightly sparkling cider with a fresh apple aroma
  • We Turn All Apple Waste into Green Energy
  • Local Apples Grown Within 40 Miles of Our Mill
  • No Artificial Flavours, Sweeteners or Colours
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Acid: Malic Acid, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Every drop is crafted to be perfectly balanced between sweet and dry for great tasting refreshment

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled. The perfect food pairing would be a grilled halloumi salad.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.

Return to

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • For more information visit inchscider.co.uk
  • Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
  • ukcustomerservice@inchscider.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 181kJ / 43kcal
View all Cider

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Literally go get anything else

1 stars

Probably one of the worst ciders I have had; very similar to Somersby. Tastes like mildly alcoholic apple squash rammed with sweetners, not worth a penny.

Apple juice...

5 stars

Tastes just like a Granny Smith apple, if anyone can remember them, with a bit of sweetness to it. In the can is ok but I would pay a bit more for the bottled version which is a bit better. Medium like it says, not enough to drop a star but I wish it was slightly more on the dry side, purely personal taste. .

Excellent cider

5 stars

Exceptional Cider, the right amount of sweetness. You could easily pass this off as apple juice! It's now become My new favourite tipple

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here