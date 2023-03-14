We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Brewdog Hazy Jane 440Ml

5(1)Write a review
Brewdog Hazy Jane 440Ml
£2.75
£6.25/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • United We Stand for Better Beer
  • Fiercely Defiant and Independent
  • Embrace the Opaque
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Malted Oats, Torrefied Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients list in bold.

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store Cold.For Best Before See Base.

Produce of

Brewed & canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

440ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Outstanding bevvy!

5 stars

Outstanding bevvy. 5% of lovely.

