Tetra Pond Sticks 1L

Tetra Pond Sticks 1L

5(1)
£2.75

£2.75/litre

Tetra Pond Sticks 1L
Complete feed for pond fish.Tetra Pond Sticks are a complete food in floating stick form which contains all essential nutrients, fibre and minerals as well as trace elements and vitamins for all-round biologically balanced nutrition. BioActive formula helps maintain a healthy immune system, energy and vitalityUnique recipe and quality of ingredients for optimum growthSoftens quickly for easy feedingContains all vital nutrients, minerals, trace elements and vitamins for a balanced dietEasy to digest thanks to high level of nutrientsSupports a healthy immune system, thanks to an optimum combination of nutrientsTetra Pond Sticks for clear water and improved water qualityIdeal as a daily food for all pond fish
8-12 mm Sticks
Complete food for all pond fish for health, vitality & clear water
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Algae, Yeasts

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Tip: For water temperature below 10°C, we recommend feeding your fish Tetra Pond Wheatgerm Sticks. Feed your fish Tetra Pond Multi Mix for greater variety and Tetra Pond Holiday for peace of mind during your holiday.Feed at least two or three times per day as much as your fish can eat in a few minutes.

