Tetra Pond Sticks 1L

Complete feed for pond fish. Tetra Pond Sticks are a complete food in floating stick form which contains all essential nutrients, fibre and minerals as well as trace elements and vitamins for all-round biologically balanced nutrition. BioActive formula helps maintain a healthy immune system, energy and vitality Unique recipe and quality of ingredients for optimum growth Softens quickly for easy feeding Contains all vital nutrients, minerals, trace elements and vitamins for a balanced diet Easy to digest thanks to high level of nutrients Supports a healthy immune system, thanks to an optimum combination of nutrients Tetra Pond Sticks for clear water and improved water quality Ideal as a daily food for all pond fish

8-12 mm Sticks

Complete food for all pond fish for health, vitality & clear water

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Algae, Yeasts

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage