Snickers 99Kcal Chocolate Snack Bars 10 Pack 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

New

1x = 20g
  • Energy415kJ 99kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2077kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (35%) with soft nougat (16%) and caramel centre (27%) with fresh roasted peanuts (22%).
  • 99 kcal
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Peanuts, Full Cream Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Fat, Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 20g

Importer address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Net Contents

10 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
Energy 2077kJ415kJ (5%)
-496kcal99kcal (5%)
Fat 26g5.1g (7%)
of which saturates 10g2.1g (11%)
Carbohydrate 58g12g (5%)
of which sugars 50g10g (11%)
Protein 8.3g1.7g (3%)
Salt 0.56g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 20g--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

