Bip Peppa Pig Pop Up Lollipop 10G

image 1 of Bip Peppa Pig Pop Up Lollipop 10G
£ 1.00
£10.00/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured candy.
  • Pop Ups! Lollipop® is a Trademark of Imaginings 3, Inc.
  • Copyright 2020 Imaginings 3, Inc.
  • All Rights Reserved.
  • Imaginings 3, Inc. ©2021
  • Peppa Pig © Astley Baker Davies Ltd/Entertainment One UK Ltd 2003.
  • Pack size: 10G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acid: E330, Natural Flavouring, Colour: E162

Storage

Best before: see packaging

Warnings

  • Warning! Small parts, choking hazard.

Name and address

  • Bip Holland B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 104,
  • 4870 AC,
  • Etten-Leur,
  • NL.

Return to

  • Bip Holland B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 104,
  • 4870 AC,
  • Etten-Leur,
  • NL.
  • Tel: +31 76 767 66 00
  • Fax: +31 76 767 66 50
  • info@bip.nl
  • www.bip.nl
  • www.peppapig.com

Net Contents

10g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:1680 kJ/395 kcal
Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:98,8g
of which sugars:68,5g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Safety information

View more safety information

