ROAR Salted Caramel & Macadamia Plant Based Ice Cream 500ml

ROAR Salted Caramel & Macadamia Plant Based Ice Cream 500ml
£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml
2 x scoop 100ml/79,4g
  • Energy818 kJ 195 kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1032 kJ

Product Description

  • Almond Flavoured Ice Cream with Salted Caramel Sauce (13%) and Caramelised Macadamia Nut Pieces (7%).
  • We Save Wild Cat
  • Panthera
  • Tigers are on the brink of extinction. We have partnered with Panthera and their 'Tigers
  • Forever' program with the aim of increasing tiger numbers by at least 50% over a ten-year
  • period. When you support us, you support them - so thank you!
  • To find out more, visit roaricecream.com
  • ROAR is a wildly indulgent plant based ice cream.
  • Salted Caramel & Macadamia
  • We take smooth almond based ice cream, finished with a touch of vanilla extract, add a swirl of salted caramel sauce and load it with caramelised Macadamias.
  • V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
  • Lid and Tub cardboard - recyclable
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of Froneri International Limited
  • Roar by name, plant based by nature
  • No Palm Oil
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Rice Syrup, Macadamia Nut Pieces (5.3%), Coconut Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup (3.9%), Almond Paste (3.1%), Hemp Protein Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flower Sea Salt (0.3%), Citrus Fibre, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Lemon Juice, Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanuts, other Nuts and Soya.

Storage

Keep frozen. Store below -18°CFor best before end: see base of tub.

Number of uses

This tub contains 5 servings. (1 serving: 100 ml = 2 scoops)

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Froneri Finland Oy,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion 100 ml (79.4g)% RI* per serving
Energy 1032 kJ818 kJ10 %
-246 kcal195 kcal
Fat 11 g8,8 g13 %
of which saturates 5,5 g4,4 g22 %
Carbohydrate 34 g27 g10 %
of which sugars 23 g18 g20 %
Fibre 1,2 g1,0 g
Protein 1,6 g1,3 g3 %
Salt 0,21 g0,17 g3 %
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
This tub contains 5 servings. (1 serving: 100 ml = 2 scoops)---

