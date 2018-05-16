ROAR Salted Caramel & Macadamia Plant Based Ice Cream 500ml

- Energy818 kJ 195 kcal10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1032 kJ
Product Description
- Almond Flavoured Ice Cream with Salted Caramel Sauce (13%) and Caramelised Macadamia Nut Pieces (7%).
- We Save Wild Cat
- Panthera
- Tigers are on the brink of extinction. We have partnered with Panthera and their 'Tigers
- Forever' program with the aim of increasing tiger numbers by at least 50% over a ten-year
- period. When you support us, you support them - so thank you!
- To find out more, visit roaricecream.com
- ROAR is a wildly indulgent plant based ice cream.
- Salted Caramel & Macadamia
- We take smooth almond based ice cream, finished with a touch of vanilla extract, add a swirl of salted caramel sauce and load it with caramelised Macadamias.
- V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
- Lid and Tub cardboard - recyclable
- ® Registered Trade Mark of Froneri International Limited
- Roar by name, plant based by nature
- No Palm Oil
- Gluten free
- Suitable for Vegans
- European Vegetarian Union
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Rice Syrup, Macadamia Nut Pieces (5.3%), Coconut Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup (3.9%), Almond Paste (3.1%), Hemp Protein Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flower Sea Salt (0.3%), Citrus Fibre, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Lemon Juice, Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanuts, other Nuts and Soya.
Storage
Keep frozen. Store below -18°CFor best before end: see base of tub.
Number of uses
This tub contains 5 servings. (1 serving: 100 ml = 2 scoops)
Name and address
- Froneri Finland Oy,
Return to
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion 100 ml (79.4g)
|% RI* per serving
|Energy
|1032 kJ
|818 kJ
|10 %
|-
|246 kcal
|195 kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|8,8 g
|13 %
|of which saturates
|5,5 g
|4,4 g
|22 %
|Carbohydrate
|34 g
|27 g
|10 %
|of which sugars
|23 g
|18 g
|20 %
|Fibre
|1,2 g
|1,0 g
|Protein
|1,6 g
|1,3 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0,21 g
|0,17 g
|3 %
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This tub contains 5 servings. (1 serving: 100 ml = 2 scoops)
|-
|-
|-
