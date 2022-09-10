Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 7 Nappies 22Pack

Don’t purchase
Horrible quality, no absorbency. Leaks!
Good nappy but always out of stock
Fab product especially if you have a toddler with chunky thighs. But is is NEVER in stock in store. Pointless giving a good review to something unavailable. Head to the store with Mr and Mrs Carrot (you know which low price German store) they also do a size 7 nappy and have plenty of stock.
New material. Constantly leaking.
Excellent product, and given the price of the bran
Excellent product, and given the price of the brands, an excellent alternative. Good choice of sizes, good fit (we have just as few blow outs as other nappies) and very good overnight. The others would have to be way better to justify the price difference, and frankly, they are not.
Fitted perfect and never leaked.great value
Good quality
AWFUL! EXPLODED EVERYWHERE
Our 10month old sleeps the night and we used a Fred and Flo nappy for the first time, woke up in the morning to his bed covered in the gel, we had to bath him to get it off his body! Worst nappies I've ever used on my son!!!!!!!!!