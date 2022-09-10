We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 7 Nappies 22Pack

2.9(7)Write a review
image 1 of Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 7 Nappies 22Pack

£2.82
£0.13/each

Product Description

  • Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 7 22 pack
  • Up to 2x drier* Up to 12 hours absorbent protection Dermatologically tested New improved softness Size 7 17+ kg, 37+ lbs 22 nappies Slim & snug freedom to wriggle Do not flush
  • "Why is it…" I said to Fred, That your face is turning red?" Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off to the changing space! Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection - cosy nights all round Rapid Dry Technology - Up to 2x drier* Secure fastening - even when I wriggle, it keeps my nappy where it should be! Slim feel - lets me wriggle freely Dermatologically tested - gentle against skin Absorbing Channel locks away my wee for long lasting dry feeling **Compared to previous Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Nappy carry packs

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in Czech Republic, Packed in Czech Republic

Preparation and Usage

  • Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything you need to hand before each nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool, then put on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a changing mat on a raised surface to change them. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. To avoid danger of suffocation keep nappy bags out of baby’s reach at all times. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by putting in a nappy bag and disposing with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet. Nappies are not currently recyclable, please dispose of in your household waste bin.

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

22

Don’t purchase

1 stars

Horrible quality, no absorbency. Leaks!

Good nappy but always out of stock

4 stars

Fab product especially if you have a toddler with chunky thighs. But is is NEVER in stock in store. Pointless giving a good review to something unavailable. Head to the store with Mr and Mrs Carrot (you know which low price German store) they also do a size 7 nappy and have plenty of stock.

New material. Constantly leaking.

1 stars

New material. Constantly leaking.

Excellent product, and given the price of the bran

4 stars

Excellent product, and given the price of the brands, an excellent alternative. Good choice of sizes, good fit (we have just as few blow outs as other nappies) and very good overnight. The others would have to be way better to justify the price difference, and frankly, they are not.

Fitted perfect and never leaked.great value

5 stars

Fitted perfect and never leaked.great value

Good quality

4 stars

Good quality

AWFUL! EXPLODED EVERYWHERE

1 stars

Our 10month old sleeps the night and we used a Fred and Flo nappy for the first time, woke up in the morning to his bed covered in the gel, we had to bath him to get it off his body! Worst nappies I've ever used on my son!!!!!!!!!

