Colman's Ultimate Burger Seasoning Mix 56G

Product Description
- A seasoning mix for burgers
- Enjoy a delicious, pound-saving fakeaway meal within minutes with Colman's Big Night In Ultimate Burger Recipe Mix. The perfect idea for weekend takeaway-style dinners is vegan and free from artificial colours, preservatives, and added MSG, making cooking one of the UK's favourite meals a simple joy – for everyone around your table. Quick and easy to use, our packet mixes will transform your dishes from ordinary to extraordinary in no time. Simply mix the minced beef and the contents of the seasoning packet in a bowl, kneading them together. Form 4 burgers and flatten them with your hands. Cook under a preheated grill for 8 minutes, turning halfway through. Serve in a toasted bun with topping of your choice, and that's it – you can now enjoy the rich, full flavour of Colman's Ultimate Burger! Alternatively, you can combine the Colman's seasoning mix with mashed lentils and sweet potatoes. Form into 4 patties and fry in hot oil for 3-4 minutes on each side for a hearty, meat-free meal. Discover the rest of our recipe mixes – as well as cooking sauces – and learn more about Colman's and our heritage at our website.
- Whip up your own version of your favourite Big Night In Ultimate Burger with Colman’s full-on-flavour recipe mix
- Enjoy the UK's beloved and easy to use recipe mix from a trustworthy brand that's been on your table since 1814
- Colman's seasoning is vegan and contains a natural blend of herbs and spices, meaning no artificial colours, preservatives, or added MSG
- Recreate your takeaway favourites in just a few easy steps with this recipe mix that lets you enjoy a variety of delicious meals perfect for the weekend
- Colman's burger seasoning recipe mix provides 4 servings so you always have a full-on-flavour, pound-saving meal at hand
- Turn your weekend home meal into a genuine fakeaway feast with Colman's Ultimate Burger Recipe Mix
- Pack size: 56G
Information
Ingredients
Flour mix (WHEAT flour, yeast, salt) (62.5%), onions, iodised salt, corn oil, paprika, parsley, potassium chloride, fenugreek extract, pepper, nutmeg. May contain celery, other cereals containing gluten, egg, milk, mustard and soya
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Soya
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Wheat
Produce of
Germany
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS: Mix the minced beef and Colman’s seasoning together in a bowl and knead together. Form 4 burgers and flatten then with your hands. Cook under a preheated grill for 8 minutes, turning halfway through. Serve the burger in a toasted burger bun and top with tomato and lettuce
Name and address
- Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
56g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1378 kJ
|1546 kJ
|18%
|Energy (kcal)
|327 kcal
|369 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|3.9 g
|11 g
|16%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.6 g
|3.9 g
|20%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|60 g
|36 g
|14%
|of which sugars (g)
|11 g
|6.8 g
|8%
|Fibre (g)
|6.9 g
|2.8 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|10 g
|31 g
|62%
|Salt (g)
|8.2 g
|1.9 g
|32%
|1 portion = 245 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
