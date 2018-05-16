Tesco Free From Gingerbread Easter Egg Kit 134G

- Energy1253kJ 298kcal15%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1870kJ / 444kcal
Product Description
- 2 Gluten free gingerbread biscuits with a tube of white icing and a sachet of multi-coloured sugar decorations.
- Caution The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.
- Decorate your own gingerbread. Packed with an icing tube and sprinkles for a personalised treat.
- Pack size: 134G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), White Icing Tube [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectins)], Sugar, Multi-coloured Sugar Decorations [Sugar, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant), Flavouring, Colours (Lutein, Paprika Extract, Curcumin)], Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Soya Flour, Ginger Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle
Net Contents
134g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (67g)
|Energy
|1870kJ / 444kcal
|1253kJ / 298kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|75.0g
|50.3g
|Sugars
|45.3g
|30.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.8g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
