Tesco Thin Cut Beef Steaks 395g

£ 3.06
£7.75/kg
One steak
  • Energy621kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 627kJ / 150kcal

Product Description

  • Thin cut beef steaks.
  • 21 DAY MATURED Tasty and quick to cook, perfect for steak sandwiches
  • Pack size: 395G

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

395g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (99g)
Energy627kJ / 150kcal621kJ / 148kcal
Fat7.2g7.1g
Saturates3.1g3.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.2g21.0g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

