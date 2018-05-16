Tesco Thin Cut Beef Steaks 395g

- Energy621kJ 148kcal7%
- Fat7.1g10%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 627kJ / 150kcal
Product Description
- Thin cut beef steaks.
- 21 DAY MATURED Tasty and quick to cook, perfect for steak sandwiches
- Pack size: 395G
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Preparation and Usage
Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
395g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One steak (99g)
|Energy
|627kJ / 150kcal
|621kJ / 148kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.2g
|21.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
