Starbucks Caffe Latte Nescafe Dolce Gusto Coffee Pods 12 Pack 121.2G

4.6(62)Write a review
£5.00
£4.12/100g

Product Description

  • Whole Milk powder with soluble coffee and sugar.
  • More information on:
  • www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
  • www.dolce-gusto.ie
  • Inspired by the iconic Starbucks® Caffè Latte, enjoy this smooth and creamy coffee made at home with your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® machine.
  • Enjoy STARBUCKS at home.
  • The coffee you love without leaving the house.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Designed for the Nescafé® Dolce Gusto® system.
  • Nescafé® Dolce Gusto® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Starbucks and the Starbucks logo are used under license by Nestle.
  • © 2020 Starbucks Corporation.
  • Rich coffee blended with creamy milk, STARBUCKS by NESCAFE DOLCE GUSTO Caffè Latte Coffee Pods
  • Pack size: 121.2G

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk Powder (74, 3%), Sugar (12, 9%), Coffee (11, 9%) (Soluble Coffee (11.7%), Roast and Ground Coffee), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a clean, cool and dry place

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Contact us:
  • UK Tel 0800 707 60 66
  • IRE Tel 00800 63785385
  • www.starbucksathome.com
Net Contents

12 x 10.1g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer 195 ml
Energy1816 kJ102 kJ184 kJ
-433 kcal24 kcal44 kcal 2%*
Fat19,6 g1,1 g2,0 g 3%*
of which saturates11,2 g0,6 g1,1 g 6%*
Carbohydrate41,0 g2,3 g4,1 g 2%*
of which sugars40,5 g2,3 g4,1 g 5%*
Fibre4,1 g0,2 g0,4 g -
Protein20,3 g1,1 g2,1 g 4%*
Salt1,22 g0,07 g0,12 g 2%*
*RI-Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2000 kcal) ---
Pack contains 12 servings---
62 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Nice taste of cream and coffee

4 stars

Very creamy taste and enjoyable. I like it as an after meal treat.

Good flavour

5 stars

Good flavour

Tastes nothing like the coffee you get from Starbu

1 stars

Tastes nothing like the coffee you get from Starbucks. The coffee tastes similar to a Nescafe Flat White but the milk tastes weird.

Starbucks dolce gusto caffee latte coffee pods

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

they were a smooth tasting coffee with great flavour and I would definitely have them again and would recommend them to others who like coffee as well. They are affordable as well and cheaper than going to a coffee shop all the time and more convenient.

wow I love this

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

The quality of the coffee is amazing and the prefect way to start my mornings. Great addition to my dolce gusto machine 10/10 recommend

Just like the stores

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

AMAZING! This is honestly the best cheaper option available! This literally tastes just like the ones you would buy in the Starbucks coffee shop only it works out to be cheaper...and what would could you ask for drinking a proper Starbucks from the comfort of your own home?

loved it

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

loved this so good as an iced coffee or a hot coffee I like to add flavorings in mine but this one is so sweet you don't need to! would defo buy again my new fave coffee!

very tasty!

4 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

I really enjoyed the latte dolce gusto capsules from starbucks, they made a very tasty latte tha was lovely in both texture and flavour. I would defo try again, this was gifted by influenster for revieweing purposes. Would recommend.

Tasty morning kick

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

I found the Starbucks pods to be great. They made my morning coffee much more enjoyable and they tasted just like I was in a real Starbucks cafe. The taste wasn't overpowering but instead nice and mild, they were easy to make and enjoyed by everyone.

one of the best.

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Honestly one of the best coffee pods I have tried, it was light and sweet it's the perfect latte. I would 100% recommend, it will be the number one coffee pod in my house.

