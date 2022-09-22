Starbucks Caffe Latte Nescafe Dolce Gusto Coffee Pods 12 Pack 121.2G

Nice taste of cream and coffee
Very creamy taste and enjoyable. I like it as an after meal treat.
Good flavour
Tastes nothing like the coffee you get from Starbucks. The coffee tastes similar to a Nescafe Flat White but the milk tastes weird.
Starbucks dolce gusto caffee latte coffee pods
they were a smooth tasting coffee with great flavour and I would definitely have them again and would recommend them to others who like coffee as well. They are affordable as well and cheaper than going to a coffee shop all the time and more convenient.
wow I love this
The quality of the coffee is amazing and the prefect way to start my mornings. Great addition to my dolce gusto machine 10/10 recommend
Just like the stores
AMAZING! This is honestly the best cheaper option available! This literally tastes just like the ones you would buy in the Starbucks coffee shop only it works out to be cheaper...and what would could you ask for drinking a proper Starbucks from the comfort of your own home?
loved it
loved this so good as an iced coffee or a hot coffee I like to add flavorings in mine but this one is so sweet you don't need to! would defo buy again my new fave coffee!
very tasty!
I really enjoyed the latte dolce gusto capsules from starbucks, they made a very tasty latte tha was lovely in both texture and flavour. I would defo try again, this was gifted by influenster for revieweing purposes. Would recommend.
Tasty morning kick
I found the Starbucks pods to be great. They made my morning coffee much more enjoyable and they tasted just like I was in a real Starbucks cafe. The taste wasn't overpowering but instead nice and mild, they were easy to make and enjoyed by everyone.
one of the best.
Honestly one of the best coffee pods I have tried, it was light and sweet it's the perfect latte. I would 100% recommend, it will be the number one coffee pod in my house.