Tesco Free From Hoisin & Garlic Stir Fry Sauce 120G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 611kJ / 145kcal
Product Description
- Chinese inspired stir fry sauce made with gluten free tamari soy sauce and garlic.
- We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From Range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Garlic Pur??e (10%), Fermented Black Beans [Black Bean (Soya), Salt], Gluten Free Tamari Soy Sauce (9%) [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Alcohol], Rice Vinegar, Ginger Pur??e, Spices [Star Anise, Cinnamon, Fennel, Clove, Ginger], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pouch (60g)
|Energy
|611kJ / 145kcal
|367kJ / 87kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.8g
|15.5g
|Sugars
|25.2g
|15.1g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|1.9g
|Protein
|3.8g
|2.3g
|Salt
|2.2g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
