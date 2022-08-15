We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Masking Plumping Pomegranate Lip Mask 4Ml

Masking Plumping Pomegranate Lip Mask 4Ml

5(1)
£1.00

£25.00/100ml

Vegan

Masking Plumping Pomegranate Lip Mask 4Ml
Hydrate and smooth lips with this collagen boosting, vitamin B5 infused mask so lips look fuller and plumper. Ideal as a pre-makeup primer or for a pampering night in to reveal a plumper pout.
Hydrating, smoothing and collagen boosting to help reveal a plumper poutCruelty freeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 4ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Propanediol, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, PEG/PPG/Polybutylene Glycol-8/5/3 Glycerin, Beta-Sitosterol, Beta-Glucan, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Fruit Extract, Niacinamide, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Panthenol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tribehenin, Arginine, Carbomer, Beta-Sitostanol, Campesterol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Centella Asiatica Extract, Xanthan Gum, Allantoin, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Brassicasterol, Campestanol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Disodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Stigmasterol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Starch, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Polyglutamic Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

4ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions1. Remove sheet mask from sachet.2. Remove from the backing sheet and gently press onto the lips.3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal a plumper pout.4. Gently massage any excess into skin or remove with a cotton pad or a soft cloth.

