Mccain Garlic & Herb Chimichurri Skin On Fries 759G

- Energy854kJ 203kcal10%
- Fat4.6g7%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.88g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g Frozen
Product Description
- Coated skin on potato fries with a chimichurri seasoning
- For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't Recycle at Home
- Sachet - Don't Recycle
- 3 Flavour Sachets
- Prepared with sunflower oil
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Kosher - SKA
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Pack size: 759G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes (90%), Batter (Modified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Dextrin, Pea Fibre, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Pea Protein), Sunflower Oil (3.6%), Seasoning (Salt, Dehydrated Garlic (0.2%), Herbs (0.17%) (Coriander Leaf, Parsley, Oregano), Sugar, Dehydrated Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Spice (Jalapeno Chilli, Smoked Paprika), Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Herb Extract (Parsley), Spice Extract (Coriander), Garlic Extract), Salt
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf Thawed Do Not Refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 250g of McCain Flavour Maker Skin on Fries Garlic & Herb Chimichurri (serves 2). If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, these instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, careful not to overcook.
1. Preheat the oven to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
2. Mix one flavour sachet and 250g of fries together in a large bowl to evenly coat.
3. Spread into single layer on the baking tray and bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 16 - 18 minutes, turning them every now and again until they are lovely and crisp.
Preparation and Usage
- Flavour Before You Cook
- 1. Season in a bowl
- 2. Place on a tray
- 3. Cook in the oven
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 oven baked servings
Name and address
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
- Freepost NEA 11518,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3BR.
Importer address
- McCain Foods Europe B.V.,
- Oranjeplaatweg 4 A,
- 4458NM 's-Heer Arendskerke.
Return to
- McCain - Now You're Talking
- We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch*
- Contact us online
- www.mccain.co.uk/contact-us
- Call Us
- 0800 146 573
- (ROI 1800 409 623)
- Mon to Fri 9am-5pm.
- Except Bank Holidays.
- Write to us
- Customer Relations,
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
Net Contents
759g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g Frozen
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy kJ
|628
|960
|kcal
|149
|228
|Fat g
|3.3
|5.2
|of which saturates g
|0.4
|0.6
|Carbohydrate g
|26
|40
|of which sugars g
|<0.5
|0.5
|Fibre g
|2.6
|3.7
|Protein g
|2.4
|3.6
|Salt g
|0.67
|0.99
|This pack contains 6 oven baked servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021