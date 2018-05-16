We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maximuscle Caramel Millionaires Protein Bar 45G

Per Bar:

Energy
730
kJ
175
kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1623 kJ

Product Description

  • A Caramel Coloured Protein Bar with a Caramel Layer, Covered in a Caramel Flavour Coating with Sweeteners, Topped with Dark Chocolate Chips with Sweetener.
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Informed Sport
  • Excessive Consumption May Produce a Laxative Effect.
  • High Protein and Fibre
  • Low Sugar
  • 175 calories
  • 15g Protein
  • Made with Sustainable Palm Oil
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45G
  • High Protein
  • High Fibre
  • Low Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Protein Blend (39%) [Milk Proteins, Soy Protein Nuggets (Isolated Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Hydrolysed Wheat Protein], Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Caramel Flavour Coating (11%) [Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Palm Oil, Palm Kernel, Whey Powder (Milk), Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavour, Colour (Beta Carotene)], Low Sugar Caramel (9%) (Oligofructose, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Shea Oil, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Rapeseed Lecithin), Salt, Natural Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Sweetener (Maltitol), Chocolate Chips with Sweetener (2%) [Sweetener, Maltitol], Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Antioxidant (Natural Mixed Tocopherols)

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Nuts, Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Consume Up to Two Bars Daily.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains One Serving

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • HNC (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 683,
  • Salford,
  • M5 0NW.

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar
Energy 1623 kJ730 kJ
-388 kcal175 kcal
Fat 14 g6.1 g
Of which Saturates 9.6 g4.3 g
Carbohydrate 33 g15 g
Of which Sugars 3.8 g1.7 g
Of which Polyols27.1 g12.2 g
Fibre 11.1 g5 g
Protein 32 g15 g
Salt 0.84 g0.38 g
