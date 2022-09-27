Skin Saints Refresh Facial Wash Vitamin C 100Ml

Skin Saints Refresh Facial Wash Vit C 100ml

Vitamin C for Bright Glowing Skin Skin Saints cleansing facial wash removes make up, impurities and excess oil from face without over drying.

The name Skin Saints® is a registered Trademark of AFB PLC.

Brightening for Dull Skin Cruelty Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Cocoyl Alaninate, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, 3-o-ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Lauryl Glucoside, Niacinamide, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Aminomethyl Propanol, Allantoin, Propylene Glycol, Chlorphenesin, Paeonia Officinalis Root Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Pentylene Glycol, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage