Skin Saints Refresh Facial Wash Vitamin C 100Ml

5(2)
£4.00

£4.00/100ml

Vegan

Vitamin C for Bright Glowing SkinSkin Saints cleansing facial wash removes make up, impurities and excess oil from face without over drying.
Brightening for Dull SkinCruelty FreeSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Cocoyl Alaninate, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, 3-o-ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Lauryl Glucoside, Niacinamide, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Aminomethyl Propanol, Allantoin, Propylene Glycol, Chlorphenesin, Paeonia Officinalis Root Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Pentylene Glycol, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions:Gently massage over damp face and neck, keeping the eyes closed. Rinse away with warm water, or use a soft damp cloth.Read instructions fully and retain for future use.

