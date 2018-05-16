Oreo Ice Cream Cone With Oreo Cookie Coating 4X110ml

- Energy953 kJ 228 kcal11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1392kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Biscuit Cone (13%) with Chocolate Flavour Coating (8.5%) Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream with Crushed Cookie Pieces (4.3%) and Topped with Crushed Chocolate Flavour Cookie Pieces with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (11%).
- Carton - Recycle
- Wrap - Don't Recycle
- Oreo is a trademark of the Mondelez International Group used under license to Froneri International Ltd.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 440ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm, Sunflower), Crushed Chocolate Flavour Cookie Pieces with Vanilla Flavour Filling (11%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium, Ammonium and Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring), Water, Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (2.5%), Dried Whey (from Milk), Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya and Sunflower Lecithin, E471, E476), Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (E410, E412), Colour (Carbon Black), Salt, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts and Egg.
Storage
Store Below -18°C.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Froneri Adriatic Doo,
- Banovački Put BB,
- 22300 Stara Pazova,
- Republic of Serbia.
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.oreoicecream.com
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL7 9UL,
- UK.
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
4 x 110ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|**110ml/68g
|%*(110ml/68g)
|Energy
|1392kJ
|953kJ
|-
|333kcal
|228kcal
|11%
|Fat
|19g
|13g
|19%
|of which Saturates
|14g
|9.3g
|47%
|Carbohydrate
|37g
|26g
|10%
|of which Sugars
|25g
|17g
|19%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1g
|-
|Protein
|3.2g
|2.2g
|4%
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.07g
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**1 portion (110ml/68g)
|-
|-
|-
