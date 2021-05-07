Seabrook Crinkle Crisps Variety Box 30 x 25g

Simply the best
These crisps are the best and I'm really glad Tesco have started selling them! Although some reviewers are disappointed that there are only two flavours in the variety box, ready salted and cheese & onion couldn't be better for our family. And at less than 14p a pack, what's not to love?
two flavours is not a variety
crisps are good but 2 flavours (ready salted + cheese & onion) is not a "variety".
I love Seabrook crisps but have marked it down because a choice of 15 bags cheese and onion and 15 bags of salted does not, to me, make a variety box.
Variety suggests a mixture. The box includes cheese and onion and ready salted only.