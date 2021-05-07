We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Seabrook Crinkle Crisps Variety Box 30 X 25G

3(5)Write a review
£ 4.00
£0.53/100g

Product Description

  • Seabrook Crinkle Crisps Variety Box 30 x 25g
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Simply the best

5 stars

These crisps are the best and I'm really glad Tesco have started selling them! Although some reviewers are disappointed that there are only two flavours in the variety box, ready salted and cheese & onion couldn't be better for our family. And at less than 14p a pack, what's not to love?

two flavours is not a variety

3 stars

crisps are good but 2 flavours (ready salted + cheese & onion) is not a "variety".

Disappointed

2 stars

2 flavours boring

Disappointed.

3 stars

I love Seabrook crisps but have marked it down because a choice of 15 bags cheese and onion and 15 bags of salted does not, to me, make a variety box.

Variety suggests a mixture. The box includes chee

2 stars

Variety suggests a mixture. The box includes cheese and onion and ready salted only.

