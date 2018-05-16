We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce 120G

£ 0.80
£6.67/kg
1/2 of a pouch (60g)
  • Energy406kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars16.0g
    18%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 677kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Japanese inspired stir fry sauce made with sweet mirin rice wine and gluten free tamari soy sauce.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From Range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Water, Ginger Pur??e, Mirin Rice Wine (10%) [Rice, Water, Alcohol, Glucose Syrup], Rice Vinegar, Gluten Free Tamari Soy Sauce (9%) [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Alcohol], Garlic Pur??e, Muscovado Sugar, Fermented Black Beans [Black Bean (Soya), Salt], Cornflour, Red Chilli, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pouch (60g)
Energy677kJ / 160kcal406kJ / 96kcal
Fat2.3g1.4g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate32.4g19.5g
Sugars26.7g16.0g
Fibre0.9g0.5g
Protein1.9g1.1g
Salt1.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

