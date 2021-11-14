We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Volvic Touch Of Fruit Sugar Free Apple & B/Curnt Water 1.5L

4.4(34)Write a review
image 1 of Volvic Touch Of Fruit Sugar Free Apple & B/Curnt Water 1.5L
£1.25
£0.08/100ml

1 serving (250 ml)

Energy
10kJ
2kcal
0%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.5g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.5g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

-

0%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

-

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4 kJ

Product Description

  • Still natural mineral water flavoured drink with sweeteners.
  • Unleash the flavour with Volvic Touch of Fruit Sugar Free Apple & Blackcurrant
  • For the perfect blend of refreshing Volvic Natural Mineral Water and a twist of natural fruit flavour, try Volvic Touch of Fruit Sugar Free Apple & Blackcurrant flavoured water, with just 2 calories per 250ml serving.
  • Filtered through six layers of volcanic rock, our mineral water stems from one of the largest nature reserves in Europe. We’ve simply added a touch of fruit for a delicious taste that you’ll love.
  • Our 1.5l bottles of Volvic Touch of Fruit Sugar Free Apple & Blackcurrant are perfect for sharing with friends and family or keeping you hydrated** throughout the day.
  • As well as 7 other delicious flavours of Volvic Touch of Fruit, explore our natural mineral water, which comes in a variety of different formats. From small and compact, to bigger bottles and water multipacks, there’s a Volvic Natural Mineral Water to suit you, with a taste you’ll love.
  • **Find out more about our carbon reduction initiatives at: www.volvic.co.uk/sustainability/carbon-neutral
  • **Water (2L/day from all sources) contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive functions
  • **for more information visit www.volvic.co.uk
  • Protecting nature is at the heart of our business. As part of the B Corp movement, we’re supporting initiatives all around the world, such as supporting farmers in our source areas to turn to more environmentally-friendly agricultural practices. We’re also committed to forest conservation and protecting the natural ecosystems from where our pristine water is sourced. Discover more about our nature protection projects at: www.volvic.co.uk/volcanic-water/nature-protection.
  • We're proud to be certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust*, which involves measuring and reducing our emissions and offsetting the remaining impact. But for us, our commitment to creating meaningful change for both people and the planet doesn’t stop there.
  • We believe that everyone should have access to safe drinking water. When you drink Volvic water, you’re helping us to provide access to safe drinking water to people around the world, and empowering communities to build a more sustainable future. Find out more about Danone Communities projects at: www.volvic.co.uk/sustainability/water-access
  • Made with 100% natural flavours
  • Sugar free
  • Recyclable bottle and certified carbon neutral*
  • Pack size: 1.5L
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Volvic Natural Mineral Water (99.7%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Blackcurrant Flavouring, Natural Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

Storage

After Opening: Keep in the Fridge and Drink within a WeekBest before date indicated on bottle neck. Store in a clean, cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

This bottle contains 6 servings of 250ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.

Return to

  • Danone Waters Helpline (UK) 0800 4580366
  • (ROI) 1800 949993

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper serving 250 ml% RI* 250 ml
Energy4 kJ10 kJ0 %
-1 kcal2 kcal0 %
Fat<0.5 g<0.5 g0 %
of which saturates<0.1 g<0.5 g0 %
Carbohydrate0 g<0.5 g0 %
of which sugars0 g<0.5 g0 %
Protein0 g<0.5 g0 %
Salt<0.01 g<0.01 g0 %
*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---
This bottle contains 6 servings of 250ml---
34 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Refreshing taste!

4 stars

My children love this great tasting water. Apple and blackcurrant are one of their favourite flavours!

Loved this

5 stars

Tasted so nice. Loved it. Refreshing. Brought as part of a promotion

Delicious

5 stars

Refreshing and good quality drink. Volvic is an excellent brand. Makes a nice change from still water with no flavourings.

Lovely and refreshing

5 stars

I really liked the combination of these tastes and found this drink very refreshing. Will buy again.

prefer these with natural fruit sugars

3 stars

i like these ToF drinks, especially for the summer months, but not the sugar-free ones. i want to taste the fruit and not a chemical sweetener. tried as part of a promotion.

Very tasty did not need much to dilute into a very

4 stars

Very tasty did not need much to dilute into a very flavoursome drink kids loved it

Pleasing to drink

4 stars

Just about the right amount of flavoring. Easy to drink.

Pleasant taste water

5 stars

The apple blackcurrant water has a mild and pleasant taste. Like it sugar free. It’s bought in a promotion.

Just ok

3 stars

Pleasant enough, but it's really just over-diluted squash at the end of the day.

Great taste

5 stars

Healthy low sugar drink with just the right amount of flavour

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

