Volvic Touch Of Fruit Sugar Free Apple & B/Curnt Water 1.5L

Refreshing taste!
My children love this great tasting water. Apple and blackcurrant are one of their favourite flavours!
Loved this
Tasted so nice. Loved it. Refreshing. Brought as part of a promotion
Delicious
Refreshing and good quality drink. Volvic is an excellent brand. Makes a nice change from still water with no flavourings.
Lovely and refreshing
I really liked the combination of these tastes and found this drink very refreshing. Will buy again.
prefer these with natural fruit sugars
i like these ToF drinks, especially for the summer months, but not the sugar-free ones. i want to taste the fruit and not a chemical sweetener. tried as part of a promotion.
Very tasty did not need much to dilute into a very
Very tasty did not need much to dilute into a very flavoursome drink kids loved it
Pleasing to drink
Just about the right amount of flavoring. Easy to drink.
Pleasant taste water
The apple blackcurrant water has a mild and pleasant taste. Like it sugar free. It’s bought in a promotion.
Just ok
Pleasant enough, but it's really just over-diluted squash at the end of the day.
Great taste
Healthy low sugar drink with just the right amount of flavour