We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Radox Therapy Feel Awake 2 In 1 Gel 60Ml

Radox Therapy Feel Awake 2 In 1 Gel 60Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£2.50/100ml

Radox Therapy Feel Awake 2 In 1 Gel 60Ml
RADOX Mineral Therapy Feel Awake 2-in-1 men's shower gel and shampoo is crafted with a unique blend of herbs and minerals and infused with a reviving fragrance of fennel and sea minerals. This travel-size refreshing shower gel and shampoo cleanses your skin and recharges your batteries, making you feel awake. Transform your day with RADOX's mineral therapy ritual every time you step in the shower. Enriched with a unique blend of 4 herbs and 13 minerals that activate in hot water, RADOX Feel Awake 2-in-1 Shower Gel & Shampoo goes beyond cleansing the body and delights your senses with a revitalising scent of fennel and sea minerals. Suitable for daily use, our shower gel for men rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. For best results, squeeze out RADOX reviving body wash, then lather on body. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. In case of rash or irritation, discontinue use. From as early as 1908, RADOX founders used a unique blend of minerals and herbs to ease the fatigue of weary bodies and minds. From reviving the tired feet of early travellers to helping hardworking people find a moment of solitude and sanctuary – RADOX is rooted in the transformative power of mineral therapy. We have a long history of everyday therapy, we call it your daily R&R, RADOX Mineral Therapy. Enjoy our Feel Awake shower gel.
Refreshing RADOX Mineral Therapy Feel Awake 2-in-1 Shower Gel & Shampoo for men provides an awakening shower experience that revives your sensesOur shower gel & shampoo is made with a unique blend of herbs and minerals which activates with hot water to cleanse and revive youFeel the fresh energising sea breeze rouse you from your sleepy state with RADOX Feel Awake shower gel, infused with revitalising scents of fennel and sea mineralsOur replenishing shower gel is suitable for daily use, simply squeeze it out, lather on hair and body and indulge in a reviving shower experienceOur body wash & shampoo for men is pH neutral and suitable for all skin typesRADOX shower gel rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
Pack size: 60ML

Ingredients

‎Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Lactate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Maris Sal, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Sulfate, Foeniculum Vulgare Seed Extract, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090

Produce of

Spain

Net Contents

60 ℮

View all Travel Toiletries

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here