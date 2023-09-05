Radox Therapy Feel Awake 2 In 1 Gel 60Ml

RADOX Mineral Therapy Feel Awake 2-in-1 men's shower gel and shampoo is crafted with a unique blend of herbs and minerals and infused with a reviving fragrance of fennel and sea minerals. This travel-size refreshing shower gel and shampoo cleanses your skin and recharges your batteries, making you feel awake. Transform your day with RADOX's mineral therapy ritual every time you step in the shower. Enriched with a unique blend of 4 herbs and 13 minerals that activate in hot water, RADOX Feel Awake 2-in-1 Shower Gel & Shampoo goes beyond cleansing the body and delights your senses with a revitalising scent of fennel and sea minerals. Suitable for daily use, our shower gel for men rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. For best results, squeeze out RADOX reviving body wash, then lather on body. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. In case of rash or irritation, discontinue use. From as early as 1908, RADOX founders used a unique blend of minerals and herbs to ease the fatigue of weary bodies and minds. From reviving the tired feet of early travellers to helping hardworking people find a moment of solitude and sanctuary – RADOX is rooted in the transformative power of mineral therapy. We have a long history of everyday therapy, we call it your daily R&R, RADOX Mineral Therapy. Enjoy our Feel Awake shower gel.

Pack size: 60ML

Ingredients

‎Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Lactate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Maris Sal, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Sulfate, Foeniculum Vulgare Seed Extract, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090

Produce of

Spain

Net Contents

60 ℮