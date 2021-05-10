Knorr Chilli & Smoked Paprika Seasoning 34G

Yummy
can I say this product is absolutely amazing and will definitely be getting more and recommend To all my and friends as I know they will love it just like I do will definitely be having a look at other products too
Tastes absolutely gorgeous
Tastes absolutely gorgeous in all types of food. I'm not really a cooking person but a few splashes of this in and no one complained and said it tastes lovely. Would definitely recommend to friends and family.
My god
Thus is honeslty the best kitchen cupboard essential I've used it on steaks,chicken,lamb,pork, In stews on top of eggs and it's just the best I love chilli and find all the other supermarkets ones are not that strong this will fully knock your socks off
Delicious favour
I really enjoy the subtle smokiness and heat the knorr chilli and paprika adds to dishes, it really ramps up the flavour of the most basic meals. I will definitely be repurchasing this seasoning and will be exploring the other flavours in the range.
Fab seasoning
I love this seasoning. I've used it a few times now and we love it on chips. It adds a great kick of spice to any dish without overpowering it. It adds a strong paprika flavour and a slight kick of chilli leaving you with a tasty dinner.
Oozing with flavour
I've been using this for just over 3 weeks now and find myself using it in most of my meals , it adds that finnese to the taste the right amount of paprika and chilli to be the topic of conversation at the dinner table, ooh what's the secret to this awesome meal I regularly hear but I can't tell them it's the seasoning or I loose all credibility haha would highly recommend !
Saves time
This is a nice mix of the 2 spices, paprika and chilli flakes. Works really well to save time when cooking if you're in a rush. Just need to give the pot a good shake beforehand as the paprika tends to sit at the bottom a bit.
GREAT PRODUCT!!
I received this a few weeks ago!! I have tried it several times and must admit it is exactly what it says very chilli and very smoked just amazing would highly recommend to anyone that loves a bit of chilli.
Nice
I got this product and used it on my chicken in a bag and it was nice. Comes out of the tub very quickly though so be careful when pouring ha. Very nice and tasty though. Gave the chicken a good flavour
Amazing
This chilli and paprika dry seasoning tastes amazing on anything. This spice mix is perfect on roast chicken, roast potatoes, oven chips, in mashed potatoes, everywhere flavour needs to be taken to the next level. Will definitely be buying this again! Yum yum. You all need to try.