We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Knorr Chilli & Smoked Paprika Seasoning 34G

4.7(33)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Chilli & Smoked Paprika Seasoning 34G
£ 1.80
£0.53/10g

Product Description

  • Chilli & Smoked Paprika Seasoning Blend
  • Knorr Chilli & Smoked Paprika Seasoning Blend goes well in almost any dish that a hint of smokiness and mild heat would improve. Joining the Knorr Veggie Cook’s Essentials range with all the flavour. Without added salt, it’s the fastest, easiest way to transform a dish from good to spectacular. Knorr Chilli & Smoked Paprika Seasoning is suitable for vegans and packed with 100% natural ingredients – a carefully selected blend of spices including red chilli peppers and smoked paprika powder to add the perfectly spiced punch to your chilli recipes – without added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives. Use Knorr Chilli & Smoked Paprika Vegan Seasoning Blend to create a delicious, plant-based dish. It’s ideal for a mixed bean chilli, roasted vegetables, vegetable stew, delicious sauce, tasty Moroccan soup or any other exciting dish you want to try. Comes with a dual opening cap: to use, just open the top lid for a light sprinkling or pop the inner lid open to pour freely. You can find a great selection of recipes from Knorr and discover our other quality, no added salt seasoning blends such as Tomato & Garlic or Rosemary & Onion on our website – don’t hesitate to take a look. At Knorr, we believe that herbs and spices can make all the difference in turning a dish from bland and boring to deliciously mouthwatering, and make you feel comforted with reminiscent aromas. We also believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Add Knorr Chilli & Smoked Paprika Seasoning Blend to your plant-based meals for a boost of spice without the added salt
  • Made with carefully selected spices perfect for a mixed bean chilli, roasted vegetables, soups, stews, and more
  • Made with red chilli and green peppers mixed with sweet paprika and smoked paprika powder, our robust spice blend contains 100% natural ingredients
  • Knorr Chilli & Smoked Paprika Seasoning Blend is vegan, contains no added salt or MSG, and no artificial colours or preservatives
  • Knorr seasoning blends transform your dishes in no time flat – just open the top lid for a light sprinkling or pop the inner lid open to pour freely
  • Adding a Knorr seasoning blend is an easy way to make a vegetable-based dish stand out
  • Pack size: 34G

Information

Ingredients

Chilli (49%), paprika (35%), green pepper, smoked paprika powder (5%), sunflower oil

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store out of sunlight in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Poland

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

34g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Unprepared
Energy (kJ)1758 kJ
Energy (kcal)358 kcal
Fat (g)16 g
of which saturates (g)2.8 g
Carbohydrate (g)41 g
of which sugars (g)10 g
Fibre (g)31 g
Protein (g)13 g
Salt (g)0.12 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

33 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yummy

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

can I say this product is absolutely amazing and will definitely be getting more and recommend To all my and friends as I know they will love it just like I do will definitely be having a look at other products too

Tastes absolutely gorgeous

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Tastes absolutely gorgeous in all types of food. I'm not really a cooking person but a few splashes of this in and no one complained and said it tastes lovely. Would definitely recommend to friends and family.

My god

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Thus is honeslty the best kitchen cupboard essential I've used it on steaks,chicken,lamb,pork, In stews on top of eggs and it's just the best I love chilli and find all the other supermarkets ones are not that strong this will fully knock your socks off

Delicious favour

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I really enjoy the subtle smokiness and heat the knorr chilli and paprika adds to dishes, it really ramps up the flavour of the most basic meals. I will definitely be repurchasing this seasoning and will be exploring the other flavours in the range.

Fab seasoning

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I love this seasoning. I've used it a few times now and we love it on chips. It adds a great kick of spice to any dish without overpowering it. It adds a strong paprika flavour and a slight kick of chilli leaving you with a tasty dinner.

Oozing with flavour

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I've been using this for just over 3 weeks now and find myself using it in most of my meals , it adds that finnese to the taste the right amount of paprika and chilli to be the topic of conversation at the dinner table, ooh what's the secret to this awesome meal I regularly hear but I can't tell them it's the seasoning or I loose all credibility haha would highly recommend !

Saves time

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

This is a nice mix of the 2 spices, paprika and chilli flakes. Works really well to save time when cooking if you're in a rush. Just need to give the pot a good shake beforehand as the paprika tends to sit at the bottom a bit.

GREAT PRODUCT!!

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I received this a few weeks ago!! I have tried it several times and must admit it is exactly what it says very chilli and very smoked just amazing would highly recommend to anyone that loves a bit of chilli.

Nice

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I got this product and used it on my chicken in a bag and it was nice. Comes out of the tub very quickly though so be careful when pouring ha. Very nice and tasty though. Gave the chicken a good flavour

Amazing

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

This chilli and paprika dry seasoning tastes amazing on anything. This spice mix is perfect on roast chicken, roast potatoes, oven chips, in mashed potatoes, everywhere flavour needs to be taken to the next level. Will definitely be buying this again! Yum yum. You all need to try.

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here