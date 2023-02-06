Gillette ProShield Power Men's Razor

The Gillette ProShield Power razor for men provides the iconic Gillette shave precision with comfort and style. This men's razor features a larger lubrication strip (vs. Fusion5) for comfort and glide designed for your shaving comfort. The Precision Trimmer on the back is perfect for styling facial hair, especially in these hard-to-reach areas. Our ultra-sharp, anti-friction razor blades ensure a smooth shave, fitting all Gillette 5-blade razor handles (excluding GilletteLabs). Proshield refills can last up to one month.

5 UltraSharp ProBlades™ + ComfortGlide™ technology + 2X lubrication for a smoother clean shave (*vs Fusion5) Battery-powered micro pulses: reduced friction for an even smoother razor glide. Mega Lubrastrip: enjoy the improved lubrication strip for an added glide to your close shave 1 blade = 1 month of shaves: get up to 1 month of shaves from each Gillette ProShield Power razor blade FlexBall™ to respond to contours Precision trimmer: achieve a cleanly sculpted shave with the precision trimmer on the back Pairs perfectly with Gillette’s Pro shave gel for a shave you barely feel

Ingredients

PEG-180M, PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT