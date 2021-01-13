By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jacobs Mini Cheddars, Cheddar & Steak 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Jacobs Mini Cheddars, Cheddar & Steak 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Each serving (25g) contains
  • Energy487 kJ 116 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cheddar Cheese Biscuit Sticks with a Grilled Cheddar Cheese and Sizzling Steak Flavour
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Our new nibbly Mini Cheddars Sticks are crunchy and moreish. Baked with real cheese and full of bold flavour, these sticks are perfect to share with family & friends to make more joyful moments together.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Terracycle - Film
  • Recycled in UK by terracycle.eu
  • Don't recycle in kerbside collection
  • The Baker Brothers
  • Baked with real cheese
  • Oven Baked
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Starch, Dried Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Grilled Cheddar Cheese and Sizzling Steak Flavouring (Milk) [Dried Cheese (Milk), Dried Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Dextrose Powder, Roasted Carob Flour, Acid (Citric Acid), Vegetable Oils (Canola, Coconut), Onion Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Maltodextrin, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 6

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail:
  • (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (25g)
Energy (kJ)1946487
(kcal)464116
Fat 18.6g4.7g
of which Saturates 4.4g1.1g
Carbohydrate 62.2g15.6g
of which Sugars 1.5g0.4g
Fibre 1.9g0.5g
Protein 10.9g2.7g
Salt 2.2g0.6g
Typical number of servings per pack: 6--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Jacob's Mini Chedders Sticks Cheddar 150G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Jacobs Mini Cheddars Red Leicester 6X25g

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Jacobs Mini Cheddars Bbq 6X25g

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Sirloin Steak 227G

£ 3.70
£16.30/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here