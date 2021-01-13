Jacobs Mini Cheddars, Cheddar & Steak 150G
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Cheddar Cheese Biscuit Sticks with a Grilled Cheddar Cheese and Sizzling Steak Flavour
- Our new nibbly Mini Cheddars Sticks are crunchy and moreish. Baked with real cheese and full of bold flavour, these sticks are perfect to share with family & friends to make more joyful moments together.
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- Terracycle - Film
- Recycled in UK by terracycle.eu
- Don't recycle in kerbside collection
- The Baker Brothers
- Baked with real cheese
- Oven Baked
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- No MSG
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Starch, Dried Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Grilled Cheddar Cheese and Sizzling Steak Flavouring (Milk) [Dried Cheese (Milk), Dried Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Dextrose Powder, Roasted Carob Flour, Acid (Citric Acid), Vegetable Oils (Canola, Coconut), Onion Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Maltodextrin, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per pack: 6
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (25g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1946
|487
|(kcal)
|464
|116
|Fat
|18.6g
|4.7g
|of which Saturates
|4.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|62.2g
|15.6g
|of which Sugars
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|10.9g
|2.7g
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Typical number of servings per pack: 6
|-
|-
