Barefoot On Tap Pinot Grigio Box Wine 1.5L

It is definitely not 12% alcohol. Is a con.
Bottled is far better!
Disappointing!! The bottles are far superior! It didn't have the slight effevesence like what's in the bottles and was flat and pretty much lacked in fruitiness! I've been drinking this wine for a number of years and won't be buying it in a box again!
Nice for a rainy day
i recently got this product as part of a promotion and found it very useful to pull out for a unplanned party that we had recently. Lucky for me to have the box in my store cupboard. Will definitely buy again.
Fruity and refreshing
Refreshing fruity easy drinking white wine. Goes with any food or nice on its own. Bought as part of a promotion.
A Lovely Wine
This is the first time that I have tried the Barefoot pinot grigio, being tempted by an online offer. I was not disappointed the wine was crisp and full of flavour. What particularly impressed me was the box size. It just slotted into the fridge door and was alwys available when I fancied a tipple.
Lovely light wine
This is so convenient being boxed and stacks nicely in the fridge, easy to serve and a lovely tasting Pinot Grigio, this wine was purchased at part of a promotion but i would buy again
Lovely wine
This wine was lovely when chilled. The box is perfect to keep in the fridge and so convenient to pour. I do prefer wine with more flavour but nice and refreshing.
Great sharing box
Perfect size to take on a picnic or festival.
Good wine
Easy to serve and to store it. I found it very practical the way it is design. Flavour was the same as it is from the bottle.I bought it as part of a promotion
Good quality wine at reasonable price
pleasantly surprised at how nice this was for a boxed wine good quality reasonable cost easy drinking wine smooth yet crisp