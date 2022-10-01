We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 

Barefoot On Tap Pinot Grigio Box Wine 1.5L

4.3(33)Write a review
image 1 of Barefoot On Tap Pinot Grigio Box Wine 1.5L
£12.50
£6.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio
  • The Barefoot brand has won more than 2,000 awards worldwide with consistent quality proven value.
  • Barefoot Pinot Grigio is Crisp and full of Citrus and Peach Flavours. Goes well with chicken, seafood, spicy pastas and pizzas. Our Pinot Grigio is the perfect wine for a day of fun and sun.
  • Enjoy it for 30 days fresh in your fridge.
  • Life's more fun when we're together. That's why Barefoot has something for everyone, with delicious award winning wines that will have you reaching for another sip. Barefoot wines are always fun, flavourful, and approachable.
  • 1.5 Litres is Equal to 2 x 750ml Bottles
  • © 2020 Barefoot Cellars
  • Fresh 30 Days After Opening
  • Bright, Crisp, Light-bodied
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Barefoot Pinot Grigio is Crisp and full of Citrus and Peach Flavours

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

18

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Jennifer Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Barefoot Pinot Grigio were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours.

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for Barefoot Pinot Grigio were harvested from selected vineyards in the Central Valley. This area is known for its beautifully warm days and cool breezy nights- ideal conditions for perfect fruit ripeness.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Break and lift perforated flap and remove circular tab portion.
  • Pull tap out, position tap neck in opening and secure with flap.
  • Remove tamper-evident strip.
  • Lift handles to activate tap and dispense wine. Enjoy!

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Encirc Ltd,
  • Ash Road,
  • Elton,
  • Cheshire,
  • CH2 4LF,

Importer address

  • E. & J. Gallo Winery (Deutschland) GmbH,
  • Louisenstrasse 65,
  • 61348 Bad Homburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Encirc Ltd,
  • Ash Road,
  • Elton,
  • Cheshire,
  • CH2 4LF,
  • U.K.
  • www.barefootwine.co.uk

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

View all Boxed Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

33 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It is definitely not 12% alcohol. Is a con.

1 stars

Bottled is far better!

2 stars

Disappointing!! The bottles are far superior! It didn't have the slight effevesence like what's in the bottles and was flat and pretty much lacked in fruitiness! I've been drinking this wine for a number of years and won't be buying it in a box again!

Nice for a rainy day

5 stars

i recently got this product as part of a promotion and found it very useful to pull out for a unplanned party that we had recently. Lucky for me to have the box in my store cupboard. Will definitely buy again.

Fruity and refreshing

5 stars

Refreshing fruity easy drinking white wine. Goes with any food or nice on its own. Bought as part of a promotion.

A Lovely Wine

5 stars

This is the first time that I have tried the Barefoot pinot grigio, being tempted by an online offer. I was not disappointed the wine was crisp and full of flavour. What particularly impressed me was the box size. It just slotted into the fridge door and was alwys available when I fancied a tipple.

Lovely light wine

4 stars

This is so convenient being boxed and stacks nicely in the fridge, easy to serve and a lovely tasting Pinot Grigio, this wine was purchased at part of a promotion but i would buy again

Lovely wine

3 stars

This wine was lovely when chilled. The box is perfect to keep in the fridge and so convenient to pour. I do prefer wine with more flavour but nice and refreshing.

Great sharing box

5 stars

Perfect size to take on a picnic or festival.

Good wine

4 stars

Easy to serve and to store it. I found it very practical the way it is design. Flavour was the same as it is from the bottle.I bought it as part of a promotion

Good quality wine at reasonable price

4 stars

pleasantly surprised at how nice this was for a boxed wine good quality reasonable cost easy drinking wine smooth yet crisp

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

