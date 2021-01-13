Jacob's Mini Chedders Sticks Cheddar 150G

Eugghh!
Utterly disgusting.....so heavily spiced they burn the mouth.
New, Lovely, Taste great, popular as had to try my
New, Lovely, Taste great, popular as had to try my local tesco 3 times before getting a bag and even on that day just one packet of the cheesy ones left overall nice but not worth pound each maybe 50-80p a bag
If you like the smell and taste of strong parmesan
If you like the smell and taste of strong parmesan cheese you will love these, unfortunately for me, I don't.
Absolutely amazing love them really cheesy and the
Absolutely amazing love them really cheesy and the beef ones are also good x👍👍👍👍👍👍
Weird flavour
Smaller than expected, nice and crunchy, but weird flavour. I don't like them.
Very tasty
I love these. I tasted them for the first time today and I am hooked.