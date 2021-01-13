By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jacob's Mini Chedders Sticks Cheddar 150G

3.3(6)Write a review
Jacob's Mini Chedders Sticks Cheddar 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Each serving (25g) contains
  • Energy486 kJ 116 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cheddar Cheese Biscuit Sticks with a Tangy Cheddar Cheese Flavour
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Our new nibbly Mini Cheddars Sticks are crunchy and moreish. Baked with real cheese and full of bold flavour, these sticks are perfect to share with family & friends to make more joyful moments together.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Terracycle - Film
  • Recycled in UK by terracycle.eu
  • Don't recycle in kerbside collection
  • The Baker Brothers
  • Baked with real cheese
  • Oven Baked
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Starch, Dried Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Cheddar Cheese Flavouring (Milk) [Sugar, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Cheese (Milk), Onion Powder, Salt, Natural Flavouring (contains Milk), Acid (Citric Acid), Vegetable Oils (Canola, Coconut), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Maltodextrin, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 6

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail:
  • (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (25g)
Energy (kJ)1942486
(kcal)462116
Fat 18.4g4.6g
of which Saturates 4.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate 62.2g15.6g
of which Sugars 2.2g0.6g
Fibre 2.0g0.5g
Protein 11.0g2.8g
Salt 2.2g0.6g
Typical number of servings per pack: 6--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Eugghh!

1 stars

Utterly disgusting.....so heavily spiced they burn the mouth.

New, Lovely, Taste great, popular as had to try my

5 stars

New, Lovely, Taste great, popular as had to try my local tesco 3 times before getting a bag and even on that day just one packet of the cheesy ones left overall nice but not worth pound each maybe 50-80p a bag

If you like the smell and taste of strong parmesan

2 stars

If you like the smell and taste of strong parmesan cheese you will love these, unfortunately for me, I don't.

Absolutely amazing love them really cheesy and the

5 stars

Absolutely amazing love them really cheesy and the beef ones are also good x👍👍👍👍👍👍

Weird flavour

2 stars

Smaller than expected, nice and crunchy, but weird flavour. I don't like them.

Very tasty

5 stars

I love these. I tasted them for the first time today and I am hooked.

Usually bought next

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 415G

£ 0.85
£2.05/kg

Offer

Tesco Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 420G

£ 0.30
£0.72/kg

Offer

Jacobs Mini Cheddars, Cheddar & Steak 150G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here