Tesco Harissa Spiced Lamb Shoulder 400G

- Energy1672kJ 402kcal20%
- Fat29.1g42%
- Saturates9.5g48%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1045kJ / 251kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked boneless lamb shoulder marinated in a blend of spices with a harissa sauce and a garlic sauce sachet.
- Sous Vide. This pack of lamb shoulder has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
- Slow Cooked marinated lamb shoulder with a harissa drizzle and garlic sauce
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (72%), Harissa Sauce [Water, Red Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Salt, Corn Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Garlic Sauce [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Whey Powder (Milk), Garlic, Corn Starch, Salt, Garlic Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Chive], Spices, Salt, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Chilli Flakes, Mint, Yeast Extract, Coriander Leaf, Rose Petal.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Remove all packaging and put sauce sachets to one side. Empty contents of the meat pouch into a small roasting dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and discard foil. Return to oven for further 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and discard any cooking juices. Shred the meat by pulling with two forks and serve drizzled with the harissa and garlic sauces.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (160g**)
|Energy
|1045kJ / 251kcal
|1672kJ / 402kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|29.1g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|18.0g
|28.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 320g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021