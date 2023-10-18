We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Smart Protein Plant Shake Chocolate Cookie 500G

Smart Protein Plant Shake Chocolate Cookie 500G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£18.00

£3.60/100g

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.
Vegan
Vegetarian

High Protein Powder Mix with Sweetener.
20g plant protein*0g sugar*96 kcal**Per 25g bar.
Serving scoop included, but may have settled to the bottom of pouch during transit.PhD Nutrition is an ISO 9001 registered company.PhD is a registered trademark of PhD Nutrition Ltd.
Deliciously versatile plant proteinThis product is suitable for vegansVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Pea Protein, Soya Protein, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavour, Lactospore™ (Bacillus Coagulans), Iron Oxide, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12, Sodium Chloride, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

May also contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts & Peanuts For allergens, see ingredients listed in bold

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Serving size 25g (1 scoop), 20 servings per pouch

Net Contents

500g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Recipes, mousse and shakeMake me into an Instant MousseSee below for how to mix Smart Protein Plant™ into a thick, great tasting high protein, low sugar mousse.1 Add 1 serving (25g scoop) into your favourite bowl, mug or cup.2 Pour 100ml of almond milk into the bowl, mug or cup.3 Stir the mix together for 30 seconds to create an instant mousse.When to eat: When you are craving a snack, why riot try this high protein, low sugar, great-tasting mousse instead. If you want to add something else to it, why not drop in some blueberries, nuts, granola or even chopped up pieces of your favourite PhD Smart Bar Plant™?Shake MeTo mix a high protein shake to be used between meals, add 250ml of water into a shaker cup or blender, add 1 serving (25g) of Smart Protein Plants™ and shake for 10 seconds.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

View all Sports Nutrition

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here