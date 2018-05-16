By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simply Chicken 20 Battered Chicken Nuggets 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Simply Chicken 20 Battered Chicken Nuggets 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

New

Per 1/4 pack 94g (When grilled according to instructions)
  • Energy781kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ/198kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets Coated in a Tempura Batter.
  • 20†
  • †Typically 20 nuggets per pack.
  • Tray & Sleeve - recycle
  • Film - don't recycle
  • 100% chicken breast nuggets in a light batter coating
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (45%), Water, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Maize Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Semolina, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Natural Flavouring (contains Celery), Wheat Gluten, Potassium Chloride, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates), Spices (Black Pepper, Celery), Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

This Product Has Been Previously Frozen and Has Been Restored to Chilled Temperatures Under Carefully Controlled Conditions.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, store in the refrigerator, use within 24 hours, and do not exceed the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For Best Results Grill.
To ensure the chicken is fully cooked, pierce the thickest part of the meat with a skewer. If the juices run clear, the chicken is cooked. Do not reheat
These instructions are a guide only as appliances vary. Always ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Preheat your grill to medium. Place the nuggets under the grill for 8-10 minutes, turning frequently.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Preheat your oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas mark 6. Place the nuggets on a baking tray in the centre of the oven for 12-14 minutes.

Produce of

Packed in the UK, using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning! Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. Do not wash raw poultry before cooking. Wash hands thoroughly after handling raw poultry and packaging. Use separate utensils and surfaces for raw and cooked poultry.

Name and address

  • Faccenda Foods Ltd.,
  • Willow Road,
  • Brackley,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN13 7EX.

Return to

  • Faccenda Foods Ltd.,
  • Willow Road,
  • Brackley,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN13 7EX.
  • www.avarafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper 1/4 pack (94g**)
Energy 831kJ/198kcal781kJ/186kcal
Fat 8.5g8.0g
(of which saturates)1.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate 17.1g16.1g
(of which sugars)0.6g0.6g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 13.2g12.4g
Salt 0.25g0.24g
Pack contains 4 servings--
**When grilled according to instructions. 400g typically weighs 376g--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning! Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. Do not wash raw poultry before cooking. Wash hands thoroughly after handling raw poultry and packaging. Use separate utensils and surfaces for raw and cooked poultry.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here