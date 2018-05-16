Simply Chicken 20 Battered Chicken Nuggets 400G
New
- Energy781kJ 186kcal9%
- Fat8.0g11%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.24g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ/198kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets Coated in a Tempura Batter.
- 20†
- †Typically 20 nuggets per pack.
- Tray & Sleeve - recycle
- Film - don't recycle
- 100% chicken breast nuggets in a light batter coating
- High in protein
- Pack size: 400G
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (45%), Water, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Maize Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Semolina, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Natural Flavouring (contains Celery), Wheat Gluten, Potassium Chloride, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates), Spices (Black Pepper, Celery), Dextrose
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
This Product Has Been Previously Frozen and Has Been Restored to Chilled Temperatures Under Carefully Controlled Conditions.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, store in the refrigerator, use within 24 hours, and do not exceed the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For Best Results Grill.
To ensure the chicken is fully cooked, pierce the thickest part of the meat with a skewer. If the juices run clear, the chicken is cooked. Do not reheat
These instructions are a guide only as appliances vary. Always ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Preheat your grill to medium. Place the nuggets under the grill for 8-10 minutes, turning frequently.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Preheat your oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas mark 6. Place the nuggets on a baking tray in the centre of the oven for 12-14 minutes.
Produce of
Packed in the UK, using chicken from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Warning! Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. Do not wash raw poultry before cooking. Wash hands thoroughly after handling raw poultry and packaging. Use separate utensils and surfaces for raw and cooked poultry.
Name and address
- Faccenda Foods Ltd.,
- Willow Road,
- Brackley,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN13 7EX.
Return to
- Faccenda Foods Ltd.,
- Willow Road,
- Brackley,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN13 7EX.
- www.avarafoods.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per 1/4 pack (94g**)
|Energy
|831kJ/198kcal
|781kJ/186kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|8.0g
|(of which saturates)
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|16.1g
|(of which sugars)
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|13.2g
|12.4g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.24g
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|**When grilled according to instructions. 400g typically weighs 376g
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning! Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. Do not wash raw poultry before cooking. Wash hands thoroughly after handling raw poultry and packaging. Use separate utensils and surfaces for raw and cooked poultry.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021