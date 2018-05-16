Simply Chicken 20 Battered Chicken Nuggets 400G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For Best Results Grill.

To ensure the chicken is fully cooked, pierce the thickest part of the meat with a skewer. If the juices run clear, the chicken is cooked. Do not reheat

These instructions are a guide only as appliances vary. Always ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.



Grill

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Preheat your grill to medium. Place the nuggets under the grill for 8-10 minutes, turning frequently.



Oven cook

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Preheat your oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas mark 6. Place the nuggets on a baking tray in the centre of the oven for 12-14 minutes.

