Nuii Caramel White Chocolate & Pecan Ice Cream 3 Pack 270Ml

FANTASTIC
MUST BUY for the summer & NOW. As soon as you open the wrapper you’re hit with a sweet caramel aroma, almost equivalent to the scent you get with a #gold bar. The colour is rich & even makes the ice cream look creamy before you’ve even taken a bite, it’s well covered and absolutely packed full of pecans. The chocolate has an excellent crack and it’s generously coated, not quite as thick as on the new billionaire magnum but it’s not lacking as the nuts bulk it up. The chocolate is sweet as is caramel and white so you’d expect that, but what offsets this beautifully is the salty pecans. You can taste the salt and it’s very much needed against the sweetness of the coating. It’s creamy, melts well in the mouth & really does taste like the old style caramac. The ice cream only adds to the gorgeous taste as it’s beyond smooth, not a whisper of an ice crystal and the swirl of caramel mixed with the vanilla is just right without being over powering. I also really liked the fact that you can actually taste the vanilla in the ice cream. Even though these are smaller in weight than other ice creams of a similar price they just go to prove that good things come in small packages. 10/10. Well Done Nuii