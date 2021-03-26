We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nuii Caramel White Chocolate & Pecan Ice Cream 3 Pack 270Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 3.50
£1.30/100ml
Bar (66 g / 90 ml
  • Energy1030 kJ 247 kcal
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1560 kJ/374 kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream swirled with caramel sauce (5%), covered with white chocolate (31%) with caramel and salted, roasted Texan pecan nut pieces.
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • Windmills turn slowly, as wild horses roam fragrant fields of wild flowers and shimmering lakes at the bottom of limestone canyons. Texas is a place where the music is full of heart and the food is bold and plentiful. It's also a great location to grow the famous Texan pecan with its buttery flavour. We think it tastes best paired with caramel, so we mix the caramel into the white chocolate coating to give it the unique blonde colour and caramel taste. Inside you will find our creamy ice cream swirled with a delicious dark, malty, caramel sauce. It's the perfect blend of salty and sweet. Yee-haw!
  • Carton - Recycle
  • Wrap - Don't Recycle
  • Rainforest Alliance People & Nature™ - Cocoa
  • Nuii® Reg. Trademark of Froneri International Ltd
  • Made with Cream
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 270ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (13.5%), Cocoa Butter^1, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Roasted Texan Pecan Nut Pieces (4.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Water, Caramelised Sugar (0.9%), Caramel Powder (0.45%) (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E 476), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Butter Oil (Milk), Whole Milk, Salt (0.16%), Modified Maize Starch, Carrot Concentrate, Vanilla Extract, Malt Extract (Barley, Wheat) (0.05%), Gelling Agents (Pectins, Xanthan Gum), Flavourings, ^1Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanuts, other Nuts and Egg., This product does not contain Palm Oil as an ingredient.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end: see side of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 portions

Name and address

  • UK R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • IE R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,

Return to

Net Contents

270ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gBar = 66 g / 90 mlBar % RI*
Energy 1560 kJ/374 kcal1030 kJ/247 kcal12 %
Fat 23 g15 g21 %
of which saturates 12 g8,1 g41 %
Carbohydrate 36 g24 g9 %
of which sugars 30 g20 g22 %
Fibre 0,6 g<0,5 g-
Protein 5.2 g3,4 g7 %
Salt 0,40 g0,26 g4 %
*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 3 portions---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

FANTASTIC

5 stars

MUST BUY for the summer & NOW. As soon as you open the wrapper you’re hit with a sweet caramel aroma, almost equivalent to the scent you get with a #gold bar. The colour is rich & even makes the ice cream look creamy before you’ve even taken a bite, it’s well covered and absolutely packed full of pecans. The chocolate has an excellent crack and it’s generously coated, not quite as thick as on the new billionaire magnum but it’s not lacking as the nuts bulk it up. The chocolate is sweet as is caramel and white so you’d expect that, but what offsets this beautifully is the salty pecans. You can taste the salt and it’s very much needed against the sweetness of the coating. It’s creamy, melts well in the mouth & really does taste like the old style caramac. The ice cream only adds to the gorgeous taste as it’s beyond smooth, not a whisper of an ice crystal and the swirl of caramel mixed with the vanilla is just right without being over powering. I also really liked the fact that you can actually taste the vanilla in the ice cream. Even though these are smaller in weight than other ice creams of a similar price they just go to prove that good things come in small packages. 10/10. Well Done Nuii

