Barratt Wham Astrobelt Candy 38G

Barratt Wham Astrobelt Candy 38G
£ 0.45
£1.19/100g

New

Product Description

  • Blueberry flavour candy belt with a sour sugar coating
  • Barratt® is a UK registered trademark of Valeo Confectionery Ltd.
  • No artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 38G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Palm Oil, Flavouring, Plant and Fruit Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish, Cherry), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in The Netherlands

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Choking Warning: Not suitable for children under 36 months. Please remember children can choke on sweets.

Name and address

  • Valeo Confectionery Ltd.,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
  • Valeo Confectionery Ltd.,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • barrattsweets.co.uk

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1547kJ
-364kcal
Fat2.0g
of which saturates1.1g
Carbohydrate82g
of which sugars64g
Fibre0.8g
Protein2.2g
Salt0.07g

Safety information

View more safety information

