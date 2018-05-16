Barratt Wham Astrobelt Candy 38G
Product Description
- Blueberry flavour candy belt with a sour sugar coating
- Barratt® is a UK registered trademark of Valeo Confectionery Ltd.
- No artificial colours & flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 38G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Palm Oil, Flavouring, Plant and Fruit Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish, Cherry), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in The Netherlands
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Choking Warning: Not suitable for children under 36 months. Please remember children can choke on sweets.
Name and address
- Valeo Confectionery Ltd.,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
Return to
- If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
- Valeo Confectionery Ltd.,
- Customer Services,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- barrattsweets.co.uk
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
38g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1547kJ
|-
|364kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|82g
|of which sugars
|64g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|Protein
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.07g
Safety information
