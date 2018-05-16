We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Tofoo Co. Crispy Spicy Bites 280G

£ 2.00
£7.15/kg

New

Each 93g serving. approx. 1/3 of a pack (as sold) provides:
  • Energy785kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.79g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 844kJ

Product Description

  • Organic handmade spicy tofu Bites in a cheeky crispy batter.
  • For Tofoo tips and recipe inspiration visit tofoo.co.uk
  • Watch out, these Bites will give you a super spicy kick in the tastebuds.
  • Tasty chilli Tofoo Bites in a light crispy batter - add some zing to your next wrap or double down with wedges and a cool dip.
  • Too good to be 'fu
  • This is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo is definitely isn't. It's spelt differently because we're not like other tofu.
  • Handmade in Yorkshire with natural ingredients to a traditional Japanese recipe, it's pre-pressed and ready for anything. Anyone can join the tofu revolution. Tofoo for all!
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Tofu with taste
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Tofu* (77%) (Water, Soya Beans*, Nigari), Water, Rapeseed Oil*, Wheat Flour* (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Pea Protein Powder*, Salt*, Ground Paprika*, Red Chilli Flakes*, Onion Powder*, Garlic Powder*, Ground Black Pepper*, Rubbed Oregano*, *Denotes Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

For use by see side of packStore in a freezer at -18°C or cooler. Keep frozen. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6/20 Minutes
Pre-heat to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging and place the Bites on a baking tray. Place in the centre of the oven. Bake for 18-20 minutes until crispy and golden.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot prior to serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
  • Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.
  • The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • 5th Floor,
  • Beaux Lane House,
  • Mercer Street Lower,

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per 93g (1/3 Pack)
Energy844kJ785kJ
-202kcal188kcal
Fat11.8g11g
- of which saturates1.5g1.4g
Carbohydrate8.2g7.6g
- of which sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre1.3g1.2g
Protein15.3g14.2g
Salt0.85g0.79g
Pack contains 3 servings--

Using Product Information

