Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 5 Nappies Jumbo Pack 72

OK, can leak overnight
The tabs can be hard to open when putting the nappy on made even more difficult by a wriggly baby. They also leak if worn through the night so we have resorted to a different brand for night time nappies
Superior Nappy
By far the superior nappy, no leaks very absorbent, soft and fit perfectly .. gentle on the skin
Great!
Really good Nappies. No leaks. No nappy rash.
Best nappies by far
Love these nappies always use them no leaks
Mixed opinion
Vale for money and I do use them just not great for my little girl who drinks a lot though the night and wees a lot they leak if she does a big wee and iv had them same problem with every brand even the expensive ones but these were great when my boys where babies/toddlers
As good as any other top brands
