Product Description
- Lykkeberg Lumpfish Caviar 100g
- Launis Since 1958 Changes to Lykkeberg 1899
- It is Normal for this Product to Change Colour Slightly Over Time
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Lumpfish Roe (88%) (Cyclopterus lumpus), Water, Salt, Stabilisers (E422, E412), Colours (E141ii, E150d, E151, E163), Antioxidants (E330, E296), Preservatives (E202, E211)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days. Best before: See side of cap.
Produce of
Quality Food Made in Denmark
Warnings
- Do not use if lid is popped.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Tenax Sild A/S,
- Industrivej Nord 2-4,
- 9982 Ålbæk,
- Denmark.
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|369 kJ / 88 kcal
|Fat
|4,0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|2,0g
|of which sugars
|2,0g
|Protein
|11g
|Salt
|5,5g
Safety information
