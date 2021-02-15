Walkers Flamin Hot Crisps 6X25g
- Energy533kJ 128kcal6%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.6g<1%
- Salt0.32g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 533kJ
Product Description
- Flamin' Hot Flavour Potato Crisps
- - 6x25g multipack of Walkers Flamin' Hot potato crisps
- - Introducing our spicy new Flamin Hot flavour crisps perfect for heat lovers
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - No artificial colours, preservatives or MSG
- - Since 1948 Walkers have been creating irresistible, great tasting crisps
- - This pack contains 6 individual servings
- Since 1948, we've been delighting the nation everyday with our delicious, great tasting crisps. We strive to always give you the very best quality and continue to be made with 100% Great British potatoes. So thank you for choosing us for over 70 years. Walkers has been and always will be made by Britain
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
- Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
- Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2021.
- No Artificial Colours
- No Preservatives
- No MSG
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Flamin' Hot Seasoning (Salt, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Sugar, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Buttermilk Powder (contains Milk), Onion Powder, Chilli Pepper Powder, Cayenne Pepper Powder, Flavourings, Invert Sugar, Garlic Powder, Potassium Chloride, Smoke Flavourings)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard. Contains: See highlighted ingredients.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- www.walkers.co.uk
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays - 9am to 5pm
- Consumer Care,
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
6 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|533kJ
|2130kJ
|-
|128kcal(6%*)
|510kcal
|Fat
|7.3g(10%*)
|29g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g(3%*)
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|54g
|of which Sugars
|0.6g(<1%*)
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|3.9g
|Protein
|1.6g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.32g(5%*)
|1.27g
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
