Activia Fusions Blueberry Yogurt 4X120g

Will not be buying again.
Pots smaller since being re packaged and taste has changed not as nice as they used to be. Will not buy anymore.
The best of all!
This has the most delicious mixture of flavours and isn't too sweet. Very creamy texture.
Nasty Tasted like thay had gone off
Thay was nasty tasted like Thay had gone off I put the other 3 in the bin DISGUSTING!!
Absolutely delicious!!!
Simply the best!
Absolutely delicious! I eat it on its own because it needs nothing added to it to make it a flavourful desert or snack - and it's good for you.
Supremo
Best combo of flavours for my taste. I stock these up when on offer. Love em! Thanks!😌
Mmmm, yummy!!!!!
Re previous review: Surely the sell by date expires after opening??? I have been buying both Fusion yoghurts for every week for months now and they are dated well ahead. AND they are really delicious.
The item will Expire in 3 days , i am not happy
The item should be at least one week fresh however it will expire in 3 days that’s not right