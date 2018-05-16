Mighty Pea Protein Oat M.Ik 1 Litre

Product Description
- UHT high protein oat drink with added vitamins and calcium.
- Can be introduced as part of a healthy balance diet from 1 year of age and suitable as a main milk alternative from 2 years.
- Design by parkerwilliams.co.uk
- 8g of plant protein per glass*
- *8 grams per 250ml glass
- Behold: Mighty Pea M.lk!
- Oat V2.0 oat milk
- Just got a mighty upgrade!
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
- Tetra Pak®, chooses FSC®
- Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
- Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik®Aseptic
- Fortified with Calcium, Iodine & Vitamins D & B12
- Protein Oat Milk
- Only Natural Flavourings
- 50% More Calcium than Cow's Milk
- A Dairy Free Alternative to Cow's Milk
- Protein + Oats = Protein Oat it's Oats so tasty
- Mighty in porridge
- A great British idea!
- Makes mega m.lk shakes
- Free From Dairy, Nuts & Soy
- 100% Vegan
- Pack size: 1L
- Fortified with Calcium, Iodine & Vitamins D & B12
Information
Ingredients
Water, Oats (10%), Pea Protein Isolate (3.5%), Sunflower Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Gellan Gum), Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Iodine, Vitamins (B12, D)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts, Soya
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.Best Before: See top of the pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Give it a Mighty Shake!
Name and address
- The Mighty Society,
- Timsons Business Centre,
- Bath Road,
- Kettering,
- Northants,
- England,
Return to
- Help us change the world one drink at a time:
- info@mightypea.co.uk
- www.mightypea.co.uk
- Twitter: @mightypeauk
- Facebook: @mightypeauk
- Instagram: @mightypeauk
- Write to us at:
- The Mighty Society,
- Timsons Business Centre,
- Bath Road,
- Kettering,
- Northants,
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|224kJ/54kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|of Which Saturates
|0.3g
|of Which Mono-Unsaturates
|0.2g
|of Which Polyunsaturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|of Which Sugars
|3.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.28g
|Vitamin D
|0.78µg 15% RI†
|Vitamin B12
|0.94µg 36% RI†
|Calcium
|186.0mg 22.5% RI†
|Iodine
|31.0µg 20% RI†
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|†Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021