By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mighty Pea Protein Oat M.Ik 1 Litre

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mighty Pea Protein Oat M.Ik 1 Litre
£ 2.00
£2.00/litre

Product Description

  • UHT high protein oat drink with added vitamins and calcium.
  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balance diet from 1 year of age and suitable as a main milk alternative from 2 years.
  • Design by parkerwilliams.co.uk
  • 8g of plant protein per glass*
  • *8 grams per 250ml glass
  • Behold: Mighty Pea M.lk!
  • Oat V2.0 oat milk
  • Just got a mighty upgrade!
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
  • Tetra Pak®, chooses FSC®
  • Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
  • Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik®Aseptic
  • Fortified with Calcium, Iodine & Vitamins D & B12
  • Protein Oat Milk
  • Only Natural Flavourings
  • 50% More Calcium than Cow's Milk
  • A Dairy Free Alternative to Cow's Milk
  • Protein + Oats = Protein Oat it's Oats so tasty
  • Mighty in porridge
  • A great British idea!
  • Makes mega m.lk shakes
  • Free From Dairy, Nuts & Soy
  • 100% Vegan
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Fortified with Calcium, Iodine & Vitamins D & B12

Information

Ingredients

Water, Oats (10%), Pea Protein Isolate (3.5%), Sunflower Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Gellan Gum), Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Iodine, Vitamins (B12, D)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Nuts, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.Best Before: See top of the pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Give it a Mighty Shake!

Name and address

  • The Mighty Society,
  • Timsons Business Centre,
  • Bath Road,
  • Kettering,
  • Northants,
  • England,

Return to

  • Help us change the world one drink at a time:
  • info@mightypea.co.uk
  • www.mightypea.co.uk
  • Twitter: @mightypeauk
  • Facebook: @mightypeauk
  • Instagram: @mightypeauk
  • Write to us at:
  • The Mighty Society,
  • Timsons Business Centre,
  • Bath Road,
  • Kettering,
  • Northants,

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy224kJ/54kcal
Fat1.5g
of Which Saturates0.3g
of Which Mono-Unsaturates0.2g
of Which Polyunsaturates0.3g
Carbohydrate6.5g
of Which Sugars3.1g
Fibre0.6g
Protein3.2g
Salt0.28g
Vitamin D0.78µg 15% RI†
Vitamin B120.94µg 36% RI†
Calcium186.0mg 22.5% RI†
Iodine31.0µg 20% RI†
Vitamins & Minerals-
†Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here