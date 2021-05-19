We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Max Kentucky Fried Chicken Crisps 140G

1.8(6)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Max Kentucky Fried Chicken Crisps 140G
£ 1.99
£1.43/100g
Clubcard Price
Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy632kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt0.43g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 632kJ

Product Description

  • Kentucky Fried Chicken Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
  • - 140g sharing pack of Walkers Max KFC original recipe crisps
  • - Deep ridged Walkers crisps packing a serious punch with KFC's Original Chicken recipe flavour
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - No artificial colours, preservatives or MSG
  • - This pack contains 4-5 servings
  • Walkers Max - the irresistible deep ridged crisp bursting with delicious KFC flavour for the ultimate taste explosion in every bite.
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
  • Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
  • Walkers, the Walkers Logo, and Max are registered trademarks. ©2021
  • No Preservatives
  • No Artificial Colours
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Kentucky Fried Chicken Seasoning (Sugar, Flavourings (contains Trehalose*), Salt, Spices, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Whey Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Skimmed Milk Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate), Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Herbs), *Trehalose is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Celery, Mustard, Barley. Contains: See highlighted ingredients.

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within three days

Number of uses

This pack contains 4-5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help at:
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274 777

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) ServingPer 100g
Energy632kJ2108kJ
-152kcal(8%*)505kcal
Fat8.7g(12%*)29.0g
of which Saturates0.7g(4%*)2.4g
Carbohydrate15.6g51.9g
of which Sugars0.6g(<1%*)2.0g
Fibre1.3g4.3g
Protein2.1g7.0g
Salt0.43g(7%*)1.44g
This pack contains 4-5 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Just like I remember KFC.

5 stars

To be fair it is several years since I ate KFC, but when I tried these they tasted exactly how I remembered KFC tasting.

Awful

1 stars

Way to over the top on the peppery flavouring - expect more from Walkers! Will not buy again.

The only thing these share with KFC are the three

1 stars

The only thing these share with KFC are the three letters of the name. Might as well be called "peppery something".

Disapointing

2 stars

Nothing like KFC flavour. Just taste like roast chicken. Very disapointed.

Max Salt and PePPer

1 stars

Not impressed. My packet was very salty and peppery, tasted nothing like Kentucky Fried Chicken. Binned over half a packet because they were disgusting. Was I unlucky or are all the packets the same

they do not taste anything like Kentucky Fried Ch

1 stars

they do not taste anything like Kentucky Fried Chicken

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here