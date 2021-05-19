Walkers Max Kentucky Fried Chicken Crisps 140G

Just like I remember KFC.
To be fair it is several years since I ate KFC, but when I tried these they tasted exactly how I remembered KFC tasting.
Awful
Way to over the top on the peppery flavouring - expect more from Walkers! Will not buy again.
The only thing these share with KFC are the three letters of the name. Might as well be called "peppery something".
Disapointing
Nothing like KFC flavour. Just taste like roast chicken. Very disapointed.
Max Salt and PePPer
Not impressed. My packet was very salty and peppery, tasted nothing like Kentucky Fried Chicken. Binned over half a packet because they were disgusting. Was I unlucky or are all the packets the same
they do not taste anything like Kentucky Fried Chicken