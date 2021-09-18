Kind Dark Chocolate Orange Almond Bar 40G

This is the first time I've tried this flavour, an
This is the first time I've tried this flavour, and it doesn't disappoint (same high standard as all the others so far!). Chocolate and orange is always a great combo, and Kind bars are always packed with nuts, so 10/10 for this
Almost Guilt Free!
These bars are packed with flavour. The orange flavour is intense and works well with the dark chocolate. A great little treat to have in the cupboard with less of the guilt!
What a winner
Chocolate and orange plus almonds, what a winning combination. Fruit and nuts enrobed in dark chocolate.
My New Favourit Flavour of Kind Bar.
Although I have eaten Kind Bars before, I have never tried this flavour. However, I loved it. It was nice and crunchy and the dark chocolate and orange flavours worked really well together. I would definitely recommend these bars.
Really tasty and very moreish!
This is my absolute favourite of the Kind bars. It is so tasty that I can’t believe it’s gluten free! Crunchy and chocolaty but still way healthier than a chocolate bar. Highly recommend it!
Wonderfully Satisfying
I kind of liked this combo a lot. Orange and dark chocolate with the crunch of nights. Wonderfully satisfying.
Really nice bar
Whats not to like? Chocolate and orange and nuts! Lovely :-)
Delicious chocolate orange combo
I’ve tried other kind bars so thought I’d try this flavour and I love it. Nutty and chocolate orange combination is delicious.
Perfect for a mid morning coffee break to keep you going till lunch. Nice balance of nuts and chocolate orange
Lovely orange flavour
Nutty and crunchy, I bought this to try as I wanted something for when I was out on a long walk. Really enjoyed the orange flavour and the almonds.