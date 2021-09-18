We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kind Dark Chocolate Orange Almond Bar 40G

4.9(35)Write a review
Kind Dark Chocolate Orange Almond Bar 40G
£ 1.30
£3.25/100g

1 x bar = 40g

Energy
895kJ
216kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2237kJ 539kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed Nuts (52%) Bar with Almonds (30%), Orange (0.4%) and Dark Chocolate (17%).
  • Have you given KIND a try yet? Our delicious and nutritious snack bars are packed full of tasty whole nuts perfectly paired with ingredients you can see and pronounce. Our Dark Chocolate Orange Almond Snack Bar contains almonds and peanuts, infused with zesty orange, and drizzled with dark chocolate. - A british favourite! This delightful snack bar is also high in fibre and a good source of protein.
  • Delicious & Nutritious Snack Bar - We never compromise on taste; our bars are always tasty and nutritious. The perfect blend!
  • #1 Ingredient Almonds- Nuts are recommended as a part of a balanced diet, and they are our #1 ingredient
  • High Nut Content - All KIND bars contain whole nuts, they are the first ingredient & rich in healthy fats
  • Delicious & Nutritious Snack Bar - We never compromise on taste, our bars are always tasty and nutritious. The perfect blend!
  • #1 Ingredient Almonds - Nuts are recommended as a part of a balanced diet, and they are our #1 ingredient
  • High Nut Content - All KIND bars contain whole nuts which are rich in healthy fats
  • High Fibre
  • Gluten Free - Suitable for Coeliacs
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • #1 Ingredient Almonds
  • 52% Nuts
  • North West Kosher - Dairy - Cholov Stam
  • Pack size: 40G
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Almonds, Peanuts, Dark Chocolate Coating (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Honey, Coconut, Glucose Syrup, Rice Crisps (Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt), Dried Orange Peel, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, other Nuts

Storage

Best before: see front of pack - Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 1 Portion size:40g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Kind Snacks UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.
  • IE: Kind Int. Ltd.,
  • Box 3856,

Return to

  • We'd love to hear what you think, get in touch at kindsnacks.co.uk
  • GB: Kind Snacks UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.
  • Get in touch at kindsnacks.co.uk
  • IE: Kind Int. Ltd.,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Get in touch at kindsnacks.ie

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 40g (%*)
Energy2237kJ 539kcal895kJ (11%) 216kcal (11%)
Fat37g15g (21%)
of which saturates9.6g3.8g (19%)
Carbohydrate31g12g (5%)
of which sugars18g7.2g (8%)
Fibre16g6.2g
Protein14g5.6g (11%)
Salt0.24g0.10g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 1 Portion size:40g--
View all Snack, Nuts & Fruit Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

35 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

This is the first time I've tried this flavour, an

5 stars

This is the first time I've tried this flavour, and it doesn't disappoint (same high standard as all the others so far!). Chocolate and orange is always a great combo, and Kind bars are always packed with nuts, so 10/10 for this

Almost Guilt Free!

5 stars

These bars are packed with flavour. The orange flavour is intense and works well with the dark chocolate. A great little treat to have in the cupboard with less of the guilt!

What a winner

5 stars

Chocolate and orange plus almonds, what a winning combination. Fruit and nuts enrobed in dark chocolate.

My New Favourit Flavour of Kind Bar.

5 stars

Although I have eaten Kind Bars before, I have never tried this flavour. However, I loved it. It was nice and crunchy and the dark chocolate and orange flavours worked really well together. I would definitely recommend these bars.

Really tasty and very moreish!

5 stars

This is my absolute favourite of the Kind bars. It is so tasty that I can’t believe it’s gluten free! Crunchy and chocolaty but still way healthier than a chocolate bar. Highly recommend it!

Wonderfully Satisfying

5 stars

I kind of liked this combo a lot. Orange and dark chocolate with the crunch of nights. Wonderfully satisfying.

Really nice bar

5 stars

Whats not to like? Chocolate and orange and nuts! Lovely :-)

Delicious chocolate orange combo

5 stars

I’ve tried other kind bars so thought I’d try this flavour and I love it. Nutty and chocolate orange combination is delicious.

Perfect for a mid morning coffee break to keep you

4 stars

Perfect for a mid morning coffee break to keep you going till lunch. Nice balance of nuts and chocolate orange

Lovely orange flavour

5 stars

Nutty and crunchy, I bought this to try as I wanted something for when I was out on a long walk. Really enjoyed the orange flavour and the almonds.

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here