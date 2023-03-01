We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haliborange Iron & Vitamin C Strawberry X30

3(2)
£6.00

£0.20/each

Vegan
Vegetarian

30 Strawberry flavour Iron Softies - Food supplement.
Food SupplementTrusted by Parents UK's No.1 Kids Vitamins Brand†† Based on 52 W/E Sales Data 29.12.18Iron + Vit C Energy Support**Iron Contributes to:The reduction of tiredness and fatigueNormal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobinNormal energy-yielding metabolismVitamin C:Increases iron absorptionContributes to the normal function of the immune system
We all want our little ones to shine in life! Haliborange Iron Softies are a tasty way to support your child's energy levels and reduce tiredness and fatigue. UK Dept. of Health recommends all children from 6 months to 5 years take supplements in the form of Vitamins A, C & D.(Source: nhs.uk)
Delicious strawberry flavourSuitable for vegans and vegetarians
Iron Contributes to: The reduction of tiredness and fatigue, normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin and normal energy-yielding metabolismVitamin C: Increases iron absorption and contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Ferric Sodium EDTA, Concentrated Purple Carrot Juice, Strawberry Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Produce of

Made in PRC

Net Contents

30 x Softies

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily intake: Children over 3 years take 1 fruit Softie daily. Do not exceed the recommended intake.

Lower age limit

3 Years

upper-age-limit

12 Years

