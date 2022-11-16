We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Pepsi Max No Caffeine Cola 2Litre

5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Pepsi Max No Caffeine Cola 2Litre
£2.00
£0.10/100ml

Per 250ml:

Energy
5kJ
1kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ/0.5kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Caffeine Free Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Pepsi Max, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Glove are Trade Marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., U.S.A.
  • No caffeine
  • Maximum Taste
  • No Sugar
  • Pack size: 2L
  

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings

Storage

Best before end - see shoulder of bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Call us in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127, visit our Contact Us page on our website or drop us a line on our social platforms.
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 2kJ/0.5kcal5kJ/1kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate <0.1g0.2g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein <0.1g0.2g
Salt 0.01g0.03g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Bottle contains 8 servings--

Safety information



View all Cola

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

My Husbands favourite

5 stars

No sugar no caffeine Apparently a good taste, I'm a Dr P person so would not know;-)

Only one caffeine free choice available.

5 stars

Aving a irritable bladder. It's the only cola I can drink because it is caffeine free.

Thanks Gramps!

5 stars

I do not drink 'Fizzy' drinks but my granddaughter absolutely "SMASHED IT" according to her... She asked when I could buy her some more! I take from that it is five star stuff.

good

5 stars

tastes good

It’s a shame that Tesco always runs out of this.

5 stars

It’s a shame that Tesco always runs out of this.

Carbonated water and flavouring, minus caffeine.

5 stars

Coca-Cola makes millions. Buy it or don't.

perfect

5 stars

perfect for using as a mixer in drinks can barely tell that it isnt regular pepsi max and none of the sugar or caffeine

