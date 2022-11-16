Pepsi Max No Caffeine Cola 2Litre

My Husbands favourite
No sugar no caffeine Apparently a good taste, I'm a Dr P person so would not know;-)
Only one caffeine free choice available.
Aving a irritable bladder. It's the only cola I can drink because it is caffeine free.
Thanks Gramps!
I do not drink 'Fizzy' drinks but my granddaughter absolutely "SMASHED IT" according to her... She asked when I could buy her some more! I take from that it is five star stuff.
good
tastes good
It’s a shame that Tesco always runs out of this.
It’s a shame that Tesco always runs out of this.
Carbonated water and flavouring, minus caffeine.
Coca-Cola makes millions. Buy it or don't.
perfect
perfect for using as a mixer in drinks can barely tell that it isnt regular pepsi max and none of the sugar or caffeine